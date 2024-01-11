Cv International's WindSuite: Elevating Safety Standards and Wind Turbine Maintenance

BEND, Ore., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cv International WindSuite addresses the safety and productivity concerns of maintenance technicians supporting wind energy generation.

Cvi's WindKit, wind turbine nitrogen servicing kit
Cvi 's WindSuite consists of a nitrogen generator, nitrogen booster, explosion proof nitrogen fill station and WindKit. The WindSuite has been adopted for use by multiple Siemens Energy, Vestas American Wind Technology and Clearway Energy Wind Power Plants. "Regular servicing of wind turbines is challenging due to both the height of the turbine above ground and the need to supply pure nitrogen at a high pressure" said Jason Goodman, Cvi "Cvi's WindKit, a portable nitrogen solution allows technicians to quickly and safely get to point of use and complete servicing without damage to equipment and with greatly enhanced personal safety."

Key Highlights:

  1. The Cvi WindSuite: Our WindSuite of complimentary nitrogen products is designed to provide customers with a comprehensive and integrated solution for their nitrogen servicing needs. The WindSuite consists of a nitrogen generator, nitrogen booster, explosion proof nitrogen fill station and WindKit.

  2. New WindSuite Distributors: Our growing national distributors represent a significant milestone in our company's growth and expansion strategy. With a strong presence across the country, these distributors are poised to bring our products and services to a wider audience.

  3. A Growing Number of Customers: Cv International's WindSuite and WindKits have been installed in a variety of locations across Texas, Indiana, Arizona, Colorado and Washington State.

  4. Cost-Efficiency: By reducing maintenance costs and increasing safety, we help wind farm operators optimize their return on investment, making wind energy more affordable and accessible.

Mr. Dan Warden, CEO of Cv International, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's role in advancing renewable energy: "Our mission is to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy by providing unmatched wind turbine servicing products. In acknowledgment of its commitment to sustainability, Cv International proudly declared that in 2023, it utilized 100% renewable wind energy to supply power to its facilities located in Bend, Oregon. This is an outstanding accomplishment, and it demonstrates Cv International's continued commitment to a more sustainable future for our employees, communities and customers"

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

George Darcy
Marketing Communications/Branding
[email protected]
541-480-1716

About Cv International:
Cv International delivers innovative solutions to a global customer base. Focused on solutions to challenges in Wind Energy, Hydro Electric, Oil & Gas, Aviation and Nitrogen and Breathing Air, Cv International products include nitrogen generators, contaminated fuel detectors, cryogenic samplers, aircraft maintenance stands and radar towers. Cv International is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Bend, Oregon. https://cvintl.com

