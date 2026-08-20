Cv International Selected as One of 24 Companies for U.S. Air Force NGAGE Contract

BEND, Ore., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cv International (Cvi), has been selected as one of 24 companies awarded a position on the U.S. Air Force's $920 million Next Generation Aerospace Ground Equipment (NGAGE) multiple-award IDIQ contract.

Cv International's maintenance platforms, nitrogen generation and servicing equipment.

The competitive acquisition establishes a 10-year contracting vehicle supporting the modernization and lifecycle needs of aerospace ground equipment used with fighters, bombers, tankers, airlift aircraft, and unmanned systems. NGAGE encompasses the design, development, testing, integration, and implementation of next-generation equipment supporting aircraft launch, recovery, operations, and maintenance. (GovCon Wire)

For Cvi, the award represents an important opportunity to bring its proven capabilities in maintenance platforms, nitrogen generation and servicing equipment, engineering design, fabrication, and equipment integration to the Air Force's next generation of aerospace ground equipment requirements.

"Being selected for NGAGE is a significant milestone for Cvi and an exciting opportunity to support the Air Force in modernizing the equipment behind the mission," said Dan Warden, CEO of Cvi. "Our customers have always challenged us to listen closely, engineer smart solutions, and build equipment that works in the real world. NGAGE gives us another opportunity to do exactly that, bringing together our engineering expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and understanding of the maintenance technician to help solve tomorrow's ground equipment challenges."

Engineering and Building the Equipment that Supports the Mission

Cvi's Maintainer Series delivers modular, mobile maintenance platforms engineered to give technicians safer, more efficient access to the aircraft. Complementing these platforms, Cvi's high-performance nitrogen systems provide critical aircraft servicing capabilities in the hangar and on the flight line. Together with Cvi's engineering and advanced fabrication capabilities, these solutions enable the company to take on complex requirements and develop purpose-built aerospace ground equipment, from concept and design through fabrication, paint finish, installation and training.

The NGAGE award comes as Cvi expands its manufacturing capacity with a new 70,000-square-foot facility in Central Oregon, strengthening its ability to support complex fabrication, assembly, integration, and production requirements.

About Cv International

Cv International is a leader in engineering and delivering aviation GSE, high-performance nitrogen systems, contaminated fuel detectors, cryogenic samplers, and various maintenance solutions for industries such as Wind Energy, Aviation and Oil & Gas. Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Cv International is a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) committed to innovation and sustainability. Visit us at Cvintl.com

Media Contact:

George Darcy

Chief Marketing Officer

Cv International, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Cv International