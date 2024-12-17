Cv International's Maintainer Series™ Aircraft Maintenance Stands-- Elevate Your Efficiency

According to George Darcy, Chief Marketing Officer, "Maintenance platforms are now the core of our business, with notable achievements including contracts from NATO; beginning in 2017 with KC-135 platforms and C-130 platforms in 2019." Cvi has also secured contracts for platforms supporting F-16 fighters, C-17 transports, and is finalizing details for F-22 fighters.

Key Highlights:

Cvi's Maintainer Series™

Cvi's newest line of aircraft maintenance stands are engineered specifically for C-17 Globemaster III, C-130 Hercules, KC-135, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, elevating the safety and efficiency of military maintenance operations.

Operational Efficiency & Durability

The Maintainer Series™ is a robust maintenance stand design that provides superior durability and flexibility, enabling military personnel to safely and effectively perform essential aircraft maintenance.

A Variety of Options

The Maintainer Series™ comes standard with Cvi's innovative anti-slip DimpleDeck™ surface and can be equipped with lifting jacks & casters, compressed air, power, lighting, data connectivity, tool storage, work benches, and laptop trays.

Commitment to Safety

With an unwavering focus on safety, Cvi's OSHA Compliant stands feature ergonomic designs and advanced safety mechanisms that meet or exceed industry standards for maintenance personnel.

"We are excited about the Maintainer Series™," said Sam Zumbrunnen, President of Cv International. "These stands underscore our dedication to enhancing safety and operational efficiency for the military. We are proud to support national defense by ensuring the reliable maintenance of aircraft that protect our country."

The release of the Maintainer Series™, alongside the various contract awards, marks significant milestones in Cvi's mission to deliver innovative, high-performance solutions for the defense sector.

About Cv International:

For over 40 years, Cv International has provided innovative solutions to industries including Wind Energy, Aviation, Hydro Electric, and Oil & Gas. Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Cv International is a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) delivering high-performance nitrogen systems, contaminated fuel detectors, cryogenic samplers, and maintenance solutions. Visit us at www.cvintl.com.

