Cv International's WindSuite: A Comprehensive Solution for Wind Turbine Maintenance and Safety

Cvi's WindSuite has been adopted by major industry players, including Siemens Energy, Vestas American Wind Technology, and Clearway Energy Wind Power Plants. "Servicing wind turbines is no easy task due to their extreme heights and the demand for high-pressure nitrogen," says Sam Zumbrunnen of Cv International. "Our WindKit provides a portable and efficient nitrogen solution, enabling technicians to safely service turbines at elevation while ensuring equipment integrity and enhancing personal safety."

Key Highlights:

Cvi WindSuite: The Complete Service Solution

WindSuite provides a suite of complementary nitrogen products designed to meet the varied needs of wind turbine servicing. This comprehensive package includes a nitrogen generator, booster, explosion-proof fill station, and the WindKit for portable, on-site nitrogen application.

Expanding Distribution Network

Cvi is partnering with a growing network of national distributors, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion. These distributors are positioned to deliver WindSuite solutions to a broader audience across the U.S.

Growing Customer Base

WindSuite has been successfully installed in several states, including Texas, Indiana, Arizona, Colorado, and Washington, contributing to enhanced operational efficiency and safety for a wide range of wind farm operators.

Cost and Safety Benefits

By reducing maintenance costs and improving safety protocols, the WindSuite offers wind farm operators a superior return on investment, contributing to the accessibility and affordability of wind energy.

Dan Warden, CEO of Cv International, expressed excitement about the company's continued impact on the renewable energy sector. "Our WindSuite is designed to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy by streamlining wind turbine maintenance. We're proud to announce that our Bend, Oregon facility is powered by 100% renewable wind energy, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability for our customers, employees, and communities."

About Cv International:

For over 40 years, Cv International has provided innovative solutions to industries including Wind Energy, Aviation, Hydro Electric, and Oil & Gas. Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Cv International is a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) delivering high-performance nitrogen systems, contaminated fuel detectors, cryogenic samplers, and maintenance solutions. Visit us at cvintl.com.

