CV Strategies Expands Web Development Team to Accommodate Client Demand

PALM DESERT, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CV Strategies, a full-service communications and community engagement firm, announced today the expansion of its web development team in response to increased client need for websites that are responsive, impactful and user-friendly.

CV Strategies has extensive web service experience, ranging from ongoing content management services to conducting complete site overhauls. The company has managed, developed, and designed myriad websites, each of them distinctive in their ability to convey a vision, maximize public engagement and establish a client's position as a leading community resource for information.

The firm has added a number of staff to its in-house creative team to accommodate clients in a variety of sectors, which includes public agencies, renewable energy, healthcare, non-profit and retail.

"We are excited by the opportunity this expansion presents for the firm and for our clients," said Erin Gilhuly, founder and president of CV Strategies. "By increasing our staff and capabilities, we can continue to help our clients communicate effectively and bring their brand to life."

Because the firm produces all of its work in-house, the creative staff has total control over the production process, from the conception of the site map and design stages to the final go-live site launch. The team includes project managers, developers, code specialists, graphic designers, strategists and content specialists.

CV Strategies has designed countless websites over the last decade, resulting in a depth of experience and a stable of happy customers. Most recently, the firm completely redesigned the website for United Water Conservation District (unitedwater.org). The dynamic, custom site offers movement and video to draw in visitors and features revised content to better reflect the agency's values.

About CV Strategies

CV Strategies was founded in 2007 by former television news director Erin Gilhuly. The firm is actively engaged with more than 100 clients across California. In addition to web design services, CV Strategies offers social media and advertising services, strategic counsel and communications planning, copywriting, photography, video and crisis communications assistance.

