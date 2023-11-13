CV3 Financial Services Appoints New Key Executives

CFO Robert Callaway and SVP Capital Markets Ken Jacobson Join Private Lender's Powerhouse Team

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private money lender CV3 Financial Services, LLC announced the appointment of Robert Callaway as Chief Financial Officer and Ken Jacobson as Senior Vice President, Capital Markets. On the heels of the company's recent launch, this strategic move reflects the company's commitment to bolster its financial leadership in the industry and drive sustainable growth.

Joining as CFO, Callaway brings to CV3 more than a decade of experience in leading financial operations at both public and private companies in the real estate sector, in addition to substantial expertise in financial oversight, forecasting, predictive analysis, business intelligence, and overall corporate finance. He previously served in financial executive roles for April Housing, Invitation Homes, Wedgewood, Inc., and Kilroy Realty Corporation.

As SVP of Capital Markets for CV3, Jacobson brings deep-rooted relationships from all sectors of the financial services industry and over $7 billion of secondary market transaction experience throughout his career. Prior to joining CV3, he served as VP, Capital Markets at CIVIC Financial Services. Previously he served on the Wedgewood capital markets team, having secured numerous warehouse facilities, NPL and REO securitizations, and NPL portfolio acquisitions.

With CV3 quickly emerging as an industry frontrunner, Callaway and Jacobson will each play pivotal roles in guiding the company's financial strategies, navigating complex financial markets, and optimizing investor relations. Their extensive collective experience in strategic financial management, product development, and active portfolio management will be instrumental in leading CV3 toward its strategic goals.

"We are excited to welcome Robert Callaway and Ken Jacobson to CV3's executive team," said William J. Tessar, CEO and President of CV3. "Their extensive knowledge and impressive track records in their respective fields will be invaluable as we continue to expand our business, strengthen our financial performance, and create long-term value for our capital partners and the real estate investing community that we serve."

Callaway and Jacobson expressed their enthusiasm for joining CV3's decorated leadership team and shared their commitment to contributing to the company's future success. The duo has already been instrumental in the closing of CV3's warehouse facility with ATLAS SP Partners and will look to continue to onboard and diversify financing and secondary counterparties.

Founded by Tessar, former President of CIVIC Financial Services, CV3 provides financing for fix-and-flip and rental properties to real estate investors in 25 states. This appointment underscores CV3's dedication to enhancing its financial stewardship, governance of lending responsibilities, and capital strength.

About CV3 Financial Services

CV3 Financial Services, LLC (CV3) is a private lender providing business purpose loans for non-owner-occupied properties to experienced real estate investors. Financing options include bridge, fix and flip rehab loans and rental property financing in 21 states and the District of Columbia. With a digital lending platform designed to simplify the loan process, and all processing, underwriting, and funding completed under one roof, CV3 delivers direct answers and quick closings for clients' real estate investment financing needs. For more information, please visit www.cv3financial.com.

Media Contact

Sam Garcia, Publicist

Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations

214.762.4457 | [email protected]

SOURCE CV3 Financial Services