CV5 Capital Partners with Enzyme to Deliver Institutional-Grade Tokenized Fund Solutions

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CV5 Capital , the leading institutional platform for digital asset and tokenized fund launches, today announced a strategic partnership with Enzyme, the global infrastructure for tokenized finance. Through this partnership, CV5 Capital will adopt Enzyme Onyx as the foundational technology stack for the issuance and administration of its tokenized fund offerings for professional and institutional investors. CV5 Capital will leverage Enzyme Onyx to structure, launch, and manage next-generation investment products supporting strategies across a broad range of asset classes — including cryptocurrencies, securities, commodities, and real-world assets such as U.S. Treasuries.

The partnership combines CV5 Capital's regulated Cayman fund infrastructure and Enzyme's decentralized asset management technology, creating a bridge between traditional fund governance and on-chain efficiency. Together, the firms will enable fund managers to launch tokenized hedge funds, digital asset portfolios, and treasury products that can operate seamlessly across both traditional and blockchain ecosystems.

"Our partnership with Enzyme represents the next evolution of regulated digital asset funds," said David Lloyd, founder and CEO of CV5 Capital. "By integrating Enzyme's on-chain infrastructure with CV5's regulated Cayman framework, we are able to deliver transparent, composable, and compliant fund structures that institutional investors can trust. It's a significant step toward uniting DeFi and regulated finance."

Under the collaboration, funds launched on the CV5 Digital SPC umbrella can leverage Enzyme Onyx vehicle administration, performance reporting, and asset transparency, while maintaining full compliance under the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) regime.

This structure allows fund managers to tokenize fund share classes, automate NAV updates, and provide investors with real-time visibility of assets held on-chain.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with CV5 Capital in setting the standard for institutional-grade tokenized funds," said Mona El Isa, founder of Enzyme. "Our shared vision is to make asset management more transparent, efficient, and accessible, while preserving the highest levels of compliance and investor protection."

The CV5–Enzyme partnership will initially focus on launching a series of tokenized fund strategies, including market-neutral digital asset funds, Bitcoin treasury vehicles, and tokenized credit opportunities.

Each fund will operate within the CV5 Digital SPC umbrella, providing regulated fund governance, independent administration, and institutional custody, while using Enzyme Onyx for issuing and administrating the tokenized vehicles.

This partnership marks another milestone in CV5 Capital's mission to institutionalize digital asset investing, offering managers and investors the best of both worlds: regulated fund structures and on-chain transparency.

About CV5 Capital

CV5 Capital is the institutional platform for launching and managing hedge funds, digital asset funds and tokenized funds. Through its regulated Cayman umbrella, CV5 Digital SPC, CV5 Capital provides emerging and established managers with turnkey fund solutions, including legal structuring, administration, compliance, custody, governance, and tokenization.

Website: www.cv5capital.io

About Enzyme.Finance

Founded in 2017 by Mona El Isa, Enzyme was built to level the investment playing field and democratize access to decentralized finance. Dedicated to empowering financial businesses and institutions to scale through tokenization, Enzyme provides a comprehensive technological stack to create and manage next-generation financial products and strategies. Website: www.enzyme.finance

