GRNBIT Cayman Holdings launch GrnBit Bitcoin Mining Fund

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CV5 Capital and GRNBIT (Cayman) Holdings today announced the launch of the GrnBit Sustainability & Social Impact (SSI) Bitcoin Fund SP, a Cayman Islands-regulated segregated portfolio that provides qualified investors with direct ownership of a fully energized, turnkey 12 MW Bitcoin mining operation in Russellville, Alabama — already live today and with a clear expansion path to 32 MW.

While the vast majority of capital continues to flow into spot Bitcoin and ETFs offering only linear price exposure and zero yield, this new fund allows participating investors to own physical mining infrastructure that prints fresh Bitcoin daily at one of the lowest power costs in North America ($0.036/kWh TVA grid).

As recently as August 2024, Bitcoin traded in the $40–50k range. It currently stands near $93,300. The distinction between holding Bitcoin and operating low-cost mining infrastructure is reflected in the differing exposure profiles: spot and ETF holders track Bitcoin's price performance, while mining operations generate ongoing Bitcoin output based on operational efficiency and power cost.

According to the team, an efficient mining infrastructure can provide consistent Bitcoin production tied to site conditions and equipment performance. The Russellville facility operates at a reported power cost of $0.036/kWh on the TVA grid. The fund managers state that the operation remains viable at levels below recent market pricing, based on current power rates and configuration.

The fund combines best-in-class economics with genuine sustainability credentials: hydro-cooled latest-generation rigs, TVA's nuclear/hydro-dominant grid, OCTO AI optimization, local job creation, and community profit-sharing programs in Russellville, Alabama.

The site is fully energized and ready for immediate deployment. The fund is structured with a core focus on institutional investor due diligence, regulation, independent fund administrator, annual audit, independent fund governance, independent compliance, and oversight expected by institutional investors.

"This partnership with GRNBIT enables sophisticated investors to move beyond merely holding Bitcoin and begin actively compounding it at scale in an institutional investor fund format," said David Lloyd, Founder & CEO of CV5 Capital.

"We built GrnBit to demonstrate that responsible, sustainable mining can also be the highest-performing way to participate in Bitcoin," said Dustin Jackson, Founder and CTO of GRNBIT (Cayman) Holdings. "This is a turnkey, energized facility printing Bitcoin within weeks, with a clear line of sight to 32 MW in 2026."

About CV5 Capital

CV5 Capital is the institutional platform for launching and managing hedge funds, digital asset funds and tokenized funds. Through its regulated Cayman umbrella's, CV5 SPC and CV5 Digital SPC, CV5 Capital provides emerging and established managers with turnkey fund solutions, including legal structuring, administration, compliance, custody, governance, and tokenization.

About GRNBIT (Cayman) Holdings

GRNBIT (Cayman) Holdings is the investment manager of the GrnBit Sustainability & Social Impact (SSI) Bitcoin Fund SP and a pioneer in bitcoin mining, bitcoin investment strategies and also renewable energy impacting bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence.

