CVLT Shareholder Alert: Commvault Systems, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

Commvault Projected $45 Million in Quarterly Net New ARR Growth, Then Delivered $39 Million as Concealed SaaS Mix Dynamics Allegedly Made the Target Unachievable From the Start

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt highlights the contrast between Commvault Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: CVLT) escalating ARR growth promises and the quarter that shattered them, costing investors $40.23 per share in a single session. Find out if you can recover your Commvault investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

A securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased CVLT between April 29, 2025 and January 26, 2026. Shares collapsed 31% on January 27, 2026, falling from $129.36 to $89.13. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 17, 2026.

The Promise: Repeatedly Raised Projections

The lawsuit contends Commvault built a narrative of accelerating momentum through progressively higher ARR targets:

April 29, 2025: Management set initial FY26 total ARR growth at 16%-17% and subscription ARR growth at 22%-23%

Management set initial FY26 total ARR growth at 16%-17% and subscription ARR growth at 22%-23% July 29, 2025: The Company raised total ARR growth guidance to 18% and established a $40 million quarterly net new ARR baseline

The Company raised total ARR growth guidance to 18% and established a $40 million quarterly net new ARR baseline October 28, 2025: Management raised guidance again to 18%-19% total ARR growth and increased the quarterly net new ARR target to $45 million, stating investments were "paying off"

Each increase reinforced the message that Commvault was outperforming expectations and accelerating growth.

The Reality: A $6 Million Gap the Market Never Saw Coming

On January 27, 2026, the Company reported Q3 FY2026 net new ARR of $39 million, missing the $45 million projection by $6 million. The action claims the explanation revealed a fundamental flaw in the guidance itself: 70% of net new ARR came from SaaS deals that land at average selling prices 2 to 3 times lower than term software licenses. Additionally, longer-duration term deals diluted ARR calculations further. As alleged, these were not new dynamics but structural features of the Company's own sales model that existed when the $45 million target was set.

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

Metric Promised Actual Gap Q3 Net New ARR $45 million $39 million -$6 million (13.3% miss) SaaS Mix of Net New ARR ~60% (implied from prior quarter) 70 % +10 percentage points Stock Price Impact N/A -$40.23 per share -31.1% in one day

The complaint asserts that management knew SaaS deals carried materially lower ASPs yet continued to raise ARR projections without disclosing this sensitivity to investors.

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

Plaintiffs contend that the $45 million target was set in October 2025 despite management's awareness that the accelerating SaaS mix would mathematically suppress ARR figures. The action claims the Company's guidance "failed to properly factor in crucial variables, such as the type of sale," creating an artificial impression of steady, predictable growth. When the structural gap was finally disclosed alongside Q3 results, the market repriced CVLT shares immediately.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The repeated upward revisions to Commvault's ARR guidance, followed by a miss attributed to factors allegedly known at the time the guidance was set, raises serious questions about disclosure adequacy." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate whether you qualify to recover per-share losses from Commvault or call (888) SueWallSt.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: July 17, 2026

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Frequently Asked Questions About the CVLT Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the CVLT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Commvault made materially false or misleading statements regarding its ARR growth trajectory for fiscal year 2026, repeatedly raising guidance without disclosing that the accelerating SaaS deal mix would mathematically suppress net new ARR figures due to lower average selling prices. When the true state was revealed on January 27, 2026, the stock price declined 31%.

Q: When did Commvault allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026. During this period, management raised ARR growth guidance on two separate occasions before the corrective disclosure on January 27, 2026 revealed Q3 results fell short of projections.

Q: What do CVLT investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my CVLT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

CONTACT:\

SueWallSt\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com