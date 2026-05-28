SueWallSt Reminds Globant S.A. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 23, 2026 - GLOB

Executive Accountability: COO Patricia Pomies Named as Defendant in Globant Securities Action for Allegedly Misrepresenting Latin American Demand While Operations Deteriorated

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia Pomies, who served as Chief Operating Officer of Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) from 2021 until her departure in July 2025, is named as an individual defendant in a securities class action alleging she made materially false statements about demand conditions in Latin America while the Company's regional operations were deteriorating. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from GLOB. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Globant shares fell from a $210.17 pre-class period to $66.46 at its end, a total decline of approximately $143.71 per share (68%). The lead plaintiff deadline is June 23, 2026.

Pomies's Operational Authority During the Class Period

As COO, Pomies oversaw Globant's day-to-day service delivery operations, including workforce management, client staffing, and regional execution across Latin America. The complaint identifies her as possessing direct knowledge of hiring trends, project staffing levels, and client retention metrics throughout the region where Globant generated a substantial portion of its revenue.

What Pomies Allegedly Told Investors

During Globant's Q2 2024 earnings call on August 15, 2024, the lawsuit contends that Pomies told analysts demand was "very, very high" and that Globant was "continu[ing] hiring in many … countries." She described Globant as "very strong in LatAm" and stated that employee retention figures were "pretty stable." The action asserts these statements were materially misleading because, at the time they were made, Globant was actively reducing team members on Latin American projects, facing client defections, and managing widespread employee unrest caused by frozen wages in Mexico and Argentina.

Pomies's Alleged Liability

As COO, Pomies allegedly had direct oversight of workforce deployment decisions that contradicted her public statements about continued hiring

She described attrition rates as stable while employee dissatisfaction from wage freezes was escalating internally

The complaint charges that Pomies knew or should have known that client demand was declining, not "very, very high" as she represented

Her departure from Globant in July 2025, shortly before the Company disclosed a 2% headcount reduction and $47.6 million restructuring charge, raises questions about the timing of her exit

Under Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act, Pomies is alleged to have been a controlling person who had the power to influence the content of Globant's public statements

"Individual officers who sign SEC certifications bear personal responsibility for the accuracy of corporate disclosures. When a chief operating officer describes demand as 'very, very high' while the company is simultaneously reducing project staffing and losing clients, investors deserve to know the full picture," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Section 20(a) Context for Pomies

The complaint alleges that as a senior executive, Pomies had the authority to control the content of Globant's public communications, including earnings call statements and SEC filings. Her direct operational role placed her at the center of decisions regarding Latin American staffing, client engagement, and regional strategy. The securities action contends this operational authority satisfies the controlling person standard under federal securities law.

Speak with an attorney about your potential recovery in the GLOB action or call (888) SueWallSt.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 23, 2026

ABOUT SUEWALLST

SueWallSt, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GLOB Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the GLOB lawsuit? A: The complaint names Globant S.A. and individual defendants including CEO Martin Migoya, CFO Juan Ignacio Urthiague, and COO Patricia Pomies, who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What specific misstatements does the GLOB lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Globant made materially false or misleading statements regarding the success and strength of its Latin American expansion, including claims about demand levels, workforce growth, and regional business conditions, while concealing declining demand, client defections, wage freezes, and operational deterioration.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my GLOB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com