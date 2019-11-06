CVN Veterans Day Survey 2019 Reveals Divide Between Veterans Preferences and Civilians Actions

In an effort to bridge the divide between veteran preferences and civilian actions that the survey highlighted, CVN has launched Beyond "Thank You for Your Service", an awareness campaign aimed at connecting veterans and civilians in more meaningful ways. In addition to the poll, the campaign, which utilizes #BeyondTheThankYou, draws on anecdotes from veteran staff members across the organization's network of clinics.

"Taking an interest in a veteran's story about their time in the military is one way to engage beyond just saying thank you for your service," says Cohen Veterans Network CEO & President Dr. Anthony Hassan. "At CVN, we value what veterans bring to the civilian community and want to help them live their best lives."

CVN Veterans Day Survey 2019 also found that 88% of Americans believe there should be more programs available to help break the military-civilian divide. As further evidence of the divide, 39% of Americans report that they are unsure about how to start a conversation with a veteran. Additionally, 24% of Americans report they would feel uncomfortable talking to a veteran they just met about their service in the U.S. military. The survey also revealed that a majority of veterans and active-duty service members would not mind civilians asking them the following specific questions about their military experience.

The survey data has been developed into an infographic Go Beyond "Thank You for Your Service" as part of the campaign.

To further explore the veteran-civilian divide, CVN turned to RallyPoint, the largest digital platform for the military community, where they have seen significant engagement among its members on this topic.

The CVN Veterans Day Survey 2019 was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Cohen Veterans Network from October 10-14, 2019 among 2,019 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, among whom 218 are U.S. military veterans or active-duty service members. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact communications@cohenveteransnetwork.org.

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Network