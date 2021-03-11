CVS Health Adds 10 COVID-19 Vaccine Sites in Ohio

The additional new CVS Pharmacy locations, and the seven stores previously activated in Ohio, are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program , and will continue the company's retail vaccination efforts in the state that began in January.

"We're proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve," said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. "Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards the eventual end of the pandemic."

Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Ohio will be available to individuals meeting state eligibility criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service: [(800) 746-7287]. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

Supply for the expanded rollout in the state is sourced directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Participating CVS Pharmacy locations are in the following counties: Allen, Lake, Medina, Montgomery, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Tuscarawas, and Wayne. As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more store locations and in more Ohio communities.

The 17 sites in Ohio are among nearly 1,200 CVS Pharmacy locations across 29 states and Puerto Rico where the company is administering vaccine, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia. Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month.

Multimedia assets, including b-roll and still photography from long-term care facility and in-store COVID-19 vaccinations, are available here. More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the pandemic is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.

