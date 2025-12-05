CVS Health generates over $474 Billion in 2024 U.S. economic impact, supporting communities throughout the United States

New report highlights the company's role as a top U.S. employer, investing in improving health and supporting local communities

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today released its inaugural National Economic Impact Report demonstrating the positive economic impact that the company has in communities across the country.

The report demonstrates how CVS Health delivers $474 billion annually for the U.S. economy and supports 1.3 million jobs nationwide through its operations in every U.S. state and Washington, D.C. In addition, CVS Health operations generated $58.6 billion in local, state and federal taxes, helping to fund schools, emergency services and critical infrastructure.

"At CVS Health, our economic impact reaches far beyond our stores, clinics and facilities," said David Joyner, President and CEO, CVS Health. "To be America's most trusted health care company means that we help simplify care and improve health one person, one family, one community at a time. Through supporting over a million American jobs and generating significant tax revenue that helps fund schools, emergency services and infrastructure, we create stronger, more resilient communities across the country."

Nearly 85% of Americans live within 10 miles of a CVS Pharmacy, and CVS Health serves 185 million individuals, expanding access to care across cities, towns and rural communities.

Key highlights from the report*:

$474 billion annual economic impact

Approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, as well as more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics

300,000+ employees; 1.3 million jobs supported

$58.6 billion in taxes for local, state and federal programs

$239 million invested in community initiatives

84,000 volunteer hours

"We are focused on helping improve communities across America. Supporting health and vitality is the foundation of our business," said Joyner. "From our beginnings as Consumer Value Store in Lowell, Massachusetts over 60 years ago, to our presence in every state today, we've stayed steadfast to our core mission: helping our neighbors and our communities."

Explore the full National Economic Impact Report, including state-by-state data and community stories, at CVS Health National Economic Impact

*Source: Parker Strategy Group using data from CVS Health in IMPLAN

