CVS Health and Google Cloud announce new strategic partnership to reimagine healthcare consumer engagement and experiences

Health100, a health technology services subsidiary of CVS Health will launch a new first-of-its-kind AI-native consumer engagement platform to be the destination of choice for a connected, proactive, and personalized health care experience powered by Google Cloud's AI technologies

WOONSOCKET, R.I. and SUNNYVALE, Calif. , March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Google Cloud today announced a new strategic partnership that aims to reimagine health care experiences, increase consumer engagement, and ultimately support better health outcomes. Central to the partnership is CVS Health's launch of Health100, a health technology services subsidiary, that will deliver an integrated health care engagement platform for consumers, regardless of which pharmacy, care provider, medical insurance company, pharmacy benefits manager and digital health solution providers they use.

The Health100 consumer engagement platform will use built-in agentic AI, to provide a real-time, omni-channel experience. This will give consumers an always-on personal health care partner. The platform is being developed to enable consumers to take full ownership of their health and care, provide real-time proactive support to stay on track to achieve better health, offer faster and expanded access to care, empower them with cost transparency and ways to reduce out-of-pocket spend, and eliminate stressful health care homework. Health100 also will serve as the conduit to pharmacist-led care management to leverage an integral, underutilized and trusted clinical touch point.

"Consumer engagement in their own health and care is the holy grail that will drive trust and much better health outcomes," said Tilak Mandadi, Executive Vice President, Ventures and Chief Experience and Technology Officer at CVS Health. "We are putting the consumer at the center to enable their health care partners to seamlessly connect with them as part of a fully integrated experience. Google Cloud and AI technologies are core to this platform, which is grounded in responsible AI principles."

Health100 will be supported by Google Cloud's secure, enterprise-ready platform and AI technologies, including Gemini models, Cloud Healthcare API, and BigQuery. It works by combining a robust health care interoperability infrastructure to fully connect the health care partner ecosystem with advanced multimodal AI that is fine-tuned for an end-to-end integrated experience. This allows the platform to optimize clinical and transactional workflows across different data sources. Finally, the future integration of biometric wearable technology can enable a proactive, data-driven support system that helps consumers manage their health in real-time. The platform offers services for health care ecosystem partners to directly engage with consumers in real-time to deliver the best health outcomes.

"With Health100, CVS Health is delivering the future of agentic, AI-powered health care that enhances human touch and eliminates complexity," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "By applying Google Cloud's secure infrastructure and Gemini's multimodal capabilities to the complexities of medicine, CVS Health is creating a personalized and proactive end-to-end health care experience that general purpose AI interfaces and legacy tools cannot match."

Google Cloud's data governance and privacy policies are designed to ensure customers retain control over their data. For health care settings, this means access to and use of patient data is protected through Google Cloud's infrastructure and secure data storage, which supports HIPAA compliance alongside CVS Health's own security and privacy controls. In addition, Google Cloud's responsible approach to generative AI provides customers with tools to directly tune AI models and to review model responses for unvalidated content.

The initial launch of Health100 will be in 2026, with plans to allow other health innovators to build specialized applications as part of an open ecosystem approach. More details, including a first look at the Health100 consumer experience, will be revealed at The Check Up, Google's annual health event in March 2026.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

About Google

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated, and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

