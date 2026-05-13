Omnicare Receives Court Approval for Sale of Business to GenieRx

WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicare, LLC (the "Company" or "Omnicare"), a subsidiary of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), today announced that following a comprehensive sale process, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas (the "Court") has approved the sale of the Company's business to GenieRx Holdings LLC ("GenieRx"), a joint partnership between private investment firm Milrose Capital LLC and health-care investment and management firm Integro Asset Management LLC, which does business as Integro Healthcare Services.

"Today's approval marks an important milestone. We are entering this next phase with clarity on what matters most: delivering reliable pharmacy services, maintaining safe and clinically appropriate care, and being transparent and fair in how we operate," said David Azzolina, President of Omnicare. "Our teams continue to show a deep commitment to our customers, and I am grateful for the work they do every day to support residents in skilled nursing and assisted living settings."

With GenieRx, Omnicare will have the opportunity to strengthen its service—by staying disciplined in operations, aligning closely with clinical best practices, and working in partnership with the providers and communities that count on Omnicare. Leading up to the closing of the transaction, Omnicare will continue to support its clients with transparent pricing, clinically aligned programs and data‑driven insights, as well as a partnership‑driven approach for all communities it serves.

"GenieRx's investment in Omnicare is a testament to the strength of their platform and their impressive employee culture and commitment to putting patients and customers first," said Rowan Farber, CEO of Integro Healthcare Services. "We admire the trust Omnicare has earned with its customers over decades of serving skilled nursing and assisted living partners, and we look forward to working collaboratively with their team to continue building on that strong foundation and legacy. Together, we share a commitment to delivering reliable service, clinical expertise, and continuity of care to the patients and communities who depend on it most."

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. Until the transaction closes, Omnicare's priorities remain unchanged. The business remains focused on working closely with customers and delivering safe, reliable pharmacy services. That includes maintaining a strong compliance-first approach in all aspects of operations, supporting residents with higher acuity, and continuing to improve billing management, delivery, and communication for operators and residents.

Additional Information About the Court-Supervised Sale Process

Additional information regarding Omnicare's court-supervised process is available at www.OmnicareRestructuring.com.

Court filings and other information related to the proceedings, including bidding procedures and instructions on how to file a proof of claim, are available on a separate website administered by Omnicare's claims agent, Stretto, at https://cases.stretto.com/Omnicare, by calling Stretto representatives toll-free at (833) 570-5323 or (949) 276-9547 for calls originating outside of the U.S. or Canada, or by sending an email to [email protected].

Advisors

Jenner & Block LLP and Haynes Boone are serving as legal counsel, Houlihan Lokey is serving as investment banker and Alvarez & Marsal is serving as restructuring advisor to Omnicare.

About Omnicare

Omnicare is a national leading provider of pharmacy services to the long-term care market, which includes skilled nursing facilities and independent and assisted living communities, addressing the needs of an aging population across the continuum of senior care.

For more information, visit https://www.omnicare.com/.

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Media Contacts

Omnicare

Aaron Palash

212-355-4449

[email protected]

CVS Health

Ethan Slavin

860-273-6095

[email protected]

SOURCE CVS Health