CVS Health Announces $260,000 in New Support for Bleeding Disorder Programs

In the United States, more than 20,000 people are living with hemophilia, a condition in which blood does not clot properly in one's body, causing pain and potential long-term consequences, and often requires whole blood or platelet transfusions.

"CVS Health recognizes the challenges that come with having a bleeding disorder, and the need for increased research and education," said Joel Helle, Vice President, Specialty Sales, CVS Health. "By providing these leading organizations and programs with support, we're able to help impact the care and quality of life for all people with a bleeding disorder, which advances our company's purpose of helping people on their path to better health."

To address this patient population, CVS Health is providing the Hemophilia Federation of America (HFA) with $50,000 to deliver increased education and support to bleeding disorder patients and their families, including HFA Families, which supports parents and children by providing educational tools and peer networks to better address the disorder, manage stress and equip families for success. The grant will also support Blood Brotherhood, which provides adult men who are living with blood disorders with support and education.

"HFA is pleased to have the support of CVS Health to help raise awareness and to continue the very important advocacy work we do to improve the lives of people in the bleeding disorders community," said Kimberly Haugstad, President and CEO, Hemophilia Federation of America.

Additionally, CVS Health is supporting the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF) with $60,000 to sustain and increase advocacy, education and research efforts, including support of the NHF's annual Red Tie Campaign, designed to raise awareness of hemophilia, and UNITE for Bleeding Disorders, the national hemophilia walk which will take place in 45 cities across the country in 2018.

"This collaborative effort is the type of partnership that is necessary to help increase awareness and deliver the programming and support our families desperately need," said Brett Spitale, Vice President of Advancement for NHF. "We look forward to growing our partnership with CVS Health in the future allowing us to do more for our community."

In an effort to increase awareness at the community level, CVS Health is providing more than $150,000 in grants to 38 local programs across the country, with grants ranging from $1,000 - $7,000, in support of local walks, summer camps, and patient retreats. These programs include:

Alaska Hemophilia Association ( Anchorage, AK )

) Bleeding Disorders Alliance Illinois ( Chicago, IL )

) Blood Bond Bleeding Disorder Network ( Matteson, IL )

) Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation ( Springfield, PA )

) Florida Hemophilia Association ( Fort Lauderdale, FL )

) Gateway Hemophilia Association ( St. Louis, MO )

) Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation Inc. ( Milwaukee, WI )

) Hawaii Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation ( Kailua, HI )

) Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders of Alabama , Inc. ( Wetumpka, AL )

, Inc. ( ) Hemophilia Association of San Diego County ( San Diego, CA )

( ) Hemophilia Association of the Capital Area ( Springfield, VA )

) Hemophilia Foundation of Arkansas , Inc. ( Little Rock, AR )

, Inc. ( ) Hemophilia Foundation of Maryland ( Parkville, MD )

( ) Hemophilia Foundation of Michigan ( Ypsilanti, MI )

( ) Hemophilia Foundation of Minnesota /Dakotas ( Mendota Heights, MN )

/Dakotas ( ) Hemophilia Foundation of Northern California ( Emeryville, CA )

( ) Hemophilia Foundation of Oregon ( Corvallis, OR )

( ) Hemophilia Foundation of Southern California ( Pasadena, CA )

( ) Hemophilia of Indiana , Inc. ( Indianapolis, IN )

, Inc. ( ) Hemophilia of Iowa ( Cedar Rapids, IA )

( ) Hemophilia of North Carolina ( Morrisville, NC )

( ) Hemophilia of South Carolina ( Greenville, SC )

( ) Hope for Hemophilia ( Baton Rouge, LA )

) Idaho Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation ( Boise, ID )

) Kentucky Hemophilia Foundation ( Louisville, KY )

) Lone Star Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation ( Houston, TX )

) Midwest Hemophilia Association ( Leawood, KS )

) Nebraska Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation ( Omaha, NE )

) Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation ( Las Vegas, NV )

) New England Hemophilia Association ( Dedham, MA )

) New York City Hemophilia Association ( New York, NY )

) Northern Ohio Hemophilia Foundation ( Independence, OH )

) Rocky Mountain Hemophilia & Bleeding Disorders Association ( Bozeman, MT )

) Sangre De Oro ( Albuquerque, NM )

) Tennessee Hemophilia & Bleeding Disorders Foundation ( Murfreesboro, TN )

) Texas Central Hemophilia Association, Inc. ( Dallas, TX )

) Utah Hemophilia Foundation ( Salt Lake City, UT )

) Virginia Hemophilia Foundation ( Richmond, VA )

