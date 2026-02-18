CVS Health Announces $5 Million Scholarship Program to Support Future Pharmacists in Louisiana

Investment aims to strengthen the pharmacy workforce and expand access to care across the state

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced the launch of a new $5 million scholarship program designed to support aspiring pharmacists in the state of Louisiana. The initiative will provide financial assistance to students pursuing their Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree at either Xavier University of Louisiana or the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

This initiative is part of CVS Health's broader commitment to advancing health equity, expanding access to care, and investing in the next generation of health care professionals. The program will help reduce financial barriers for students from diverse backgrounds and communities, particularly those with a desire to serve in areas with critical health care needs.

"Pharmacists play a vital role in improving health outcomes and delivering care in the communities we serve," said Lucille Accetta, RPh, Senior Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer. "This investment reflects our deep commitment to Louisiana and our belief in the power of education to transform lives and strengthen the healthcare workforce. By investing in future pharmacists in Louisiana, we are not only supporting individual students—we are investing in the health and resilience of entire communities. We're proud to partner with these institutions to help shape the future of pharmacy and ensure care is accessible where it's needed most."

Louisiana's long-term success depends on investing where it matters most — right here in the Bayou and in the next generation of leaders who will shape the state's future. From strengthening the workforce to expanding access to care, ensuring young Louisianans have the opportunity to learn, train, and build their careers at home is a top priority for state leadership. Strategic investments in education and workforce development are critical to keeping Louisiana competitive and positioning the state as a destination for talent, innovation, and opportunity.

This announcement from CVS Health reinforces that commitment and aligns with Louisiana's broader efforts to grow a strong, homegrown healthcare workforce. By supporting students pursuing careers in pharmacy, this initiative helps create clear pathways for Louisiana's best and brightest to stay, serve, and succeed in their communities. Public-private partnerships like this one are essential to ensuring that Louisiana continues to produce skilled professionals who will call the state home for generations to come.

"Louisiana's future depends on the young people we invest in today," said Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry. "When we create opportunities for our students to learn, train, and build their careers right here at home, we're strengthening our workforce and our communities at the same time. I'm excited to work with CVS Health on this initiative and grateful for their commitment to helping Louisiana's next generation succeed and choose to build their future in our great state."

Xavier University of Louisiana, a historically Black university with a strong legacy of producing healthcare leaders, and the University of Louisiana at Monroe, a key contributor to the state's pharmacy workforce, were selected for their shared commitment to academic excellence and community impact in the state of Louisiana.

This new scholarship program builds on CVS Health's existing educational support initiatives, including the CVS Health/AACP Community Pharmacy Scholarship, which awards $20,000 to 21 student pharmacists nationwide, and the company's Enterprise Tuition Assistance and PharmD Tuition Assistance programs for CVS Health colleagues.

This CVS Health pharmacy scholarship will be available starting the 2026-27 academic year. More information will be available through the financial aid offices at Xavier University and the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

