CVS Health Wins Gold in Enterprise AI, and Silver in Customer Experience AI at 2026 Stevie® (American Business Awards®) for Enterprise Scale AI Innovation

Recognition Highlights Industry Leading, Production Grade AI Transforming Healthcare Operations and Customer Experience

WOONSOCKET, R.I., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) announced it has been named a Gold winner in Enterprise AI and Silver in Customer Experience AI categories at the 2026 Stevie® Awards (American Business Awards®), one of the most prestigious and rigorously judged business awards programs in the United States. The American Business Awards AI categories recognize production‑grade AI systems operating at enterprise scale, evaluated by independent expert judges.

CVS Health earned Gold for its Predictive Modeling, Clinical Authorization & Claims Orchestration work, and Silver in AI for Customer Experience for its Agentic Twins work.

"These awards are a recognition of the industry-leading ways we are deploying enterprise‑scale, responsible AI that delivers real‑world impact — improving efficiency, strengthening trust, and enhancing experiences for millions of patients, customers and members," said Tilak Mandadi, EVP, Ventures and Chief Experience and Technology Officer at CVS Health.

Independent judges praised CVS Health's Gold‑winning enterprise AI platform, noting:

"CVS Health demonstrates groundbreaking innovation by combining AI ‑ driven automation with enterprise ‑ scale healthcare operations. CVS redefines efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility — setting a new standard for patient care, provider support, and operational excellence."

"Exceptional work driving tangible financial and operational ROI at scale."

"The development of its systems using Agentic AI architecture seems to have shown impressive results and reduced a lot of time and effort. Well-deserved nomination."

Independent judges highlighted both innovation and ethical leadership in the Silver-winning Agentic-Twins powered Predictive CX engine, noting:

"This case stands out not only for how it differentiates itself from other CX approaches in healthcare, but especially for its ethical use of consent ‑ based patient data to train LLM models and deliver more accurate, personalized CX solutions."

"A groundbreaking and ethically responsible application of agentic AI… enabling safe, rapid optimization of patient experiences without exposing individuals to untested interventions."

"This is pure brilliance. Your approach is clearly a path to truly solving a critical industry challenge."

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

About the American Business Awards®

The American Business Awards® are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations — public and private, for‑profit and nonprofit, large and small.

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SOURCE CVS Health