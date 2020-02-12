CVS Health Announces Changes to Support Innovation and Growth

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced a series of leadership assignments to support the company's continued focus on innovation and strategic growth.

"We have set a clear and bold path for CVS Health to be the most consumer-centric health company and transform the way care is delivered, and we have laid a strong foundation for growth following more than a year of successfully integrating the Aetna business," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "As we continue to innovate and execute we will stay close to the markets we serve and respond to the needs of our clients. The assignments announced today place our leaders in areas where their unique experience and deep business relationships will help us deliver on our core growth initiatives and transformation strategies."

CVS Health leadership assignments include:

Alan Lotvin , M.D., Executive Vice President at CVS Health, has been appointed President of CVS Caremark, and will also have oversight of CVS Specialty and CVS Kidney Care. Lotvin has deep experience in the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) business, with expertise in specialty pharmacy. With the growing importance of specialty medicines and gene therapy management, he is uniquely positioned to lead the company's next wave of growth in this area. Lotvin previously led CVS Health's transformation efforts.



transformation products to life across the company's open access platform.



"I want to thank Derica for his leadership during a period of significant growth and evolution for our PBM business, and wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Merlo. "I am confident we are driving a sea change in how our key stakeholders think about us, and how consumers partner with us to take control of their health. These new assignments will accelerate that process."

