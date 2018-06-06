CVS Health Announces Management Team for Combined Company Following Close of Aetna Acquisition Transaction

"We're very excited to be taking this milestone step in the journey to combine our two great companies," said CVS Health President and Chief Executive Officer Larry J. Merlo. "The talent of both organizations is reflected in the management team that we are naming today and that will report to me as of the close of the transaction. I look forward to working alongside this outstanding group of individuals as we take on the task of transforming the way health care is delivered in America – engaging consumers with the care they need, when and where they need it, and making the patient and caregiver experience simpler and more affordable."

Management positions announced today include business unit and shared services leaders as follows:

Business Unit Leadership

Jon Roberts will continue to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for CVS Health with operational oversight for CVS Pharmacy, CVS Caremark and Omnicare.

Karen S. Lynch, currently President of Aetna, will serve as Executive Vice President of CVS Health and President for the Aetna business unit.

Fran S. Soistman will continue to serve in his current position of Executive Vice President and Head of Government Services for Aetna, leading the Medicare, Medicaid and Federal Plans businesses reporting to Lynch.

Alan M. Lotvin, M.D., currently Executive Vice President of Specialty Pharmacy for CVS Caremark, has been named Executive Vice President, Transformation, with oversight of the portfolio of business transformation initiatives for the combined company.

Richard di Benedetto will continue to serve in his current position of President of Aetna International.

Shared Service Leadership

Shawn M. Guertin, currently Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Enterprise Risk Officer for Aetna, will assume the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for CVS Health. In this role, Guertin will have oversight of Investor Relations, Financial Planning and Analysis for the lines of business, Tax and Treasury functions, and Accounting.

Thomas M. Moriarty will continue to serve as Executive Vice President, Chief Policy and External Affairs Officer and General Counsel for CVS Health. Moriarty's responsibilities include Government Affairs, Corporate Communications and Legal.

Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., M.P.H. will continue to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for CVS Health. Brennan provides oversight for clinical and medical affairs and health care services.

Rick M. Jelinek, currently Executive Vice President, Head of Enterprise Strategy for Aetna, will be appointed Executive Vice President, CVS Health. In this role following the close of the transaction, Jelinek will continue to co-lead the combined company's integration efforts alongside Josh Flum, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Strategy and Corporate Development for CVS Health.

Lisa Bisaccia will continue to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. In addition to leading the Human Resources organization, Bisaccia will provide strategic oversight for the combined company's corporate social responsibility and philanthropic activities.

Also as part of the transition of the organizations, several executives from both CVS Health and Aetna will be departing. David Denton, who currently serves as CVS Health's Chief Financial Officer has elected to depart the company at the close. Similarly, Aetna executives Steven B. Kelmar, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs; Thomas J. Sabatino, Jr., Executive Vice President and General Counsel; and Thomas W. Weidenkopf, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, will remain in their roles until the close of the transaction.

To assist with the transition following the close, Aetna executives Harold L. Paz, M.D., M.S., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, and Meg McCarthy, Executive Vice President, Operations and Technology, will remain with the organization for a period of time.

"I would like to extend my thanks and gratitude to all of these individuals who have so ably served both organizations during a time when the health care marketplace has been changing dynamically," said Merlo. "I am especially grateful to Dave Denton for his leadership and contributions during nearly 20 years serving CVS Health – from the company it was to the company it has become. Dave has been a driving force behind the growth of CVS Health and I wish him all the best."

As previously disclosed, upon the closing of the transaction, three of Aetna's directors, including Aetna's Chairman and CEO Mark T. Bertolini, will be added to the CVS Health Board of Directors.

