CVS Health Boosts CVS Pharmacy Customer Generosity to Address Food Insecurity

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Pharmacy® customers donated more than $3 million this year to support local food banks across the country, and CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) is boosting the overall contribution to support Feeding America. The in-store campaign, hosted at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, gave customers a simple and impactful way to contribute to the movement to end hunger in their own communities. CVS Health has also committed over $2 million in 2025 to address food insecurity, continuing a long history of supporting community access to nutritious food.

"Food insecurity is a complex issue that looks different in every community—there's no one-size-fits-all solution," said Jenny McColloch, VP of Sustainability and Community Impact at CVS Health. "Thanks to our customers, we're able to make a meaningful difference in the lives of millions of people in America through our in-store fundraising campaign. Beyond that, we continue to support organizations that are working every day to increase access to nutritious food – investing in local solutions that meet people where they are and help address the unique needs of each community."

With 9,000 pharmacies across the country, CVS Health is committed to helping friends, families, and neighbors by improving health and simplifying care. In addition, the company's philanthropic actions help strengthen American communities.

Every dollar raised by CVS Pharmacy customers goes directly to a local food bank in the Feeding America network. The success of this initiative is a testament to the generosity and commitment of CVS Pharmacy customers, who continue to play a vital role in helping neighbors access the nutritious food they need. Since 2020, in-store fundraising campaigns have raised and donated more than $60 million for Feeding America.

"Hunger is a challenge we can overcome by working together," said Lauren Biedron, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "At a time when many families across the country are facing uncertainty and managing tough choices such as balancing food with other essentials, we are grateful for long-standing partners like CVS Health who understand this urgent need to address the hunger crisis. Together, we can ensure stability for our neighbors facing hunger, so they have access to the food and resources they need to thrive."

In addition to the fundraising opportunity provided by CVS Pharmacy, since 2024, CVS Health has also awarded over $4 million in local grants to support organizations nationwide that address food insecurity, improve access to nutritious food and expand medically tailored meal services. These grants are designed to strengthen and scale solutions that go beyond addressing hunger alone – tackling the broader social and health-related drivers of food insecurity. A few recent grants include:

$500,000 to Feeding America to enhance Meal Connect, its food rescue platform that reduces waste and increases access to nutritious food by connecting donors with local food banks and agencies.

$235,000 over two years to Community Servings for the Food is Medicine Accelerator program, a national initiative led by the Food is Medicine Coalition and partners to refine, replicate, and scale the medically tailored meal (MTM) model in communities.

$100,000 to Meals on Wheels of Mercer County, NJ, providing general operating support to help the organization better meet the evolving needs of the individuals and communities it serves.

$100,000 to Keep Growing Detroit, supporting its Garden Resource Program, which promotes urban gardening and provides tools and resources to family, school and community gardens.

Explore CVS Health's work to combat food insecurity and improve health outcomes.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase fair access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living, and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit www.FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

