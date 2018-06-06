CVS Health Applauds New Law Expanding Veterans' Access to High-Quality, Cost-Effective Walk-In Care Providers

"We are proud to have worked closely with the Department of Veterans Affairs on the local and national level to ensure our walk-in clinic programs deliver high-quality care to veterans when and where they need it," said Thomas Moriarty, Chief Policy and External Affairs Officer, CVS Health. "The new law provides opportunities to serve even more of our nation's veterans across the country, increasing access, reducing wait times for minor illnesses, coordinating patient care, and integrating information technology. We look forward to continuing to partner with the VA and to sharing the experiences we have garnered through our work together."

In 2016, MinuteClinic, the retail medical clinic of CVS Health, partnered with the VA Palo Alto Health Care System on a program to provide increased access to health care services for veterans. In April 2017, the Phoenix VA Health Care System replicated this program through the VA's CHOICE program, enabling veterans to access 23 MinuteClinic locations in the Phoenix area. The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System also recently initiated a similar program with MinuteClinic in Santa Clarita, California.

Through the CVS Health-Veterans Administration programs, veterans' first point of contact is a VA-run triage help line. When clinically appropriate, VA nurses are able to refer veterans to participating MinuteClinic locations for treatment of minor illnesses and injuries. Additionally, MinuteClinic has integrated information technology with the VA, allowing MinuteClinic to make patient data available to the VA via the eHealth Exchange, so the VA has the full record of any medical services provided during the MinuteClinic visit. These programs have served over 2,300 veterans since 2016, most commonly treating conditions such as ear and eye infections, sinus infections, and cough. Veterans' average in-clinic wait time is under 20 minutes and in quality surveys, veterans have reported a very positive experience.

With more than 1,100 locations in 33 states and the District of Columbia, MinuteClinic provides access to convenient, affordable, and high-quality care for acute, chronic, and wellness needs such as vaccinations and preventative screenings. MinuteClinic sees patients on a walk-in basis and is open seven days a week – often with extended hours – including evenings and holidays.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a pharmacy innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Through its more than 9,800 retail locations, more than 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 94 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year, expanding specialty pharmacy services, and a leading stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, the company enables people, businesses and communities to manage health in more affordable and effective ways. This unique integrated model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

