CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy

"We're pleased to have Kevin at the helm of CVS Pharmacy," said Jon Roberts, Chief Operating Officer of CVS Health. "He has a proven track record of bringing innovative new programs and services to our patients and a strong ability to lead our retail pharmacy team. We believe that Kevin will bring his extensive consumer and retail skills to our front store business as well and I have no doubt he will be able to further transform our stores to become the front door of health care for consumers, patients and caregivers."

Hourican has more than 20 years of experience in the retail industry and most recently served as Executive Vice President, Retail Pharmacy, CVS Pharmacy. During his tenure as leader of the chain's retail pharmacy business, he directly managed all aspects of our retail pharmacy business and partnered on key innovations including the ScriptPath prescription management system, the Rx Savings Finder, medication adherence programs and home delivery. Previously, Hourican served as Senior Vice President, Operations for the East division of CVS Pharmacy, overseeing nearly 5,000 stores and more than 110,000 colleagues in 21 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.



Prior to joining CVS Health in 2012, Hourican served in executive leadership roles at Macy's and Sears Roebuck where he gained significant experience in omnichannel operations and front store merchandising. He holds an undergraduate degree in Economics as well as a master's degree from Pennsylvania State University.



About CVS Health

CVS Health is a pharmacy innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Through its more than 9,800 retail locations, more than 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with more than 94 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year, expanding specialty pharmacy services, and a leading stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, the company enables people, businesses and communities to manage health in more affordable and effective ways. This unique integrated model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

