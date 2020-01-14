CVS Health Debuts First HealthHUB Locations to Serve Greater Atlanta Community

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Individuals and families in Greater Atlanta can now experience health care that is simple, convenient and affordable with the debut of HealthHUB, CVS Health's new store design in 16 CVS Pharmacy locations across the community. During a ribbon-cutting event at the company's HealthHUB location at 687 Johnson Ferry Rd. in Marietta, the community celebrated the new, innovative store format that features a broader range of health care services to help patients better manage chronic conditions; more products and services focused on overall health and wellness; and trusted advice and personalized care, all with the ease of walking into a local CVS Pharmacy.

"We are delivering real change to the health care system," said Alan Lotvin, M.D., Chief Transformation Officer for CVS Health. "Through HealthHUBs, consumers are at the center of an unmatched retail health experience. The HealthHUB products and services are designed specifically with the consumer's health needs, challenges, and goals in mind, so that they can easily receive coordinated, personalized care in a familiar, neighborhood location."

CVS Health began piloting HealthHUB locations last year in Houston, Texas to overwhelming customer satisfaction. The introduction of 16 HealthHUBs in Atlanta is part of the company's strategy to scale the program nationally with plans to have up to 1,500 locations operating throughout the U.S. by the end of 2021.

"Patients deserve the tools and support necessary to manage their chronic conditions and achieve the best possible health outcomes," said U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA), who commemorated the dedication of the new stores. "I applaud CVS Health for investing in the health of our state, and for providing an affordable solution for patients' everyday needs."

For many Americans, health care can be difficult to navigate. At a time when chronic disease continues to grow in prevalence and impact in the U.S., patients are also facing complexities and fragmentation when seeking the right care. Today, one in two Americans has at least one chronic illness, with data showing that close to $500 billion of the costs associated with chronic disease are avoidable.1 What's more, nine out of 10 (91%) patients say they need more help with chronic disease management.2 The HealthHUB store format was developed to help people manage chronic conditions more conveniently and affordably by improving the overall patient experience and featuring a wide array of health and wellness products, clinical services and expertise.

"Today's health care system has to evolve to provide patients with the coordinated care and tools they need to manage their chronic conditions and easily determine what is best for their health," said Georgia Department of Community Health Commissioner Frank Berry, who attended the dedication of the new stores. "I applaud CVS Health for creating a new front door to health care, and see a significant upside for the people of Atlanta with their access to HealthHUBs."

Among the key features incorporated in a HealthHUB include:

Greater Selection of Health and Wellness Products

Shop hundreds of products such as health devices that sync to your mobile phone, aromatherapy, fitness essentials, durable medical equipment, sleep apnea products and more.

More Personalized Support at CVS Pharmacy

Education and counseling for patients with chronic conditions, helping to identify their next best action that enables better health outcomes and reduces medical costs.

Pharmacist-led diabetes education counseling and smart device coaching for select blood glucose monitors.

Smoking cessation plans for patients and caregivers to help patients quit smoking.

Expanded Services at MinuteClinic

Services for minor illnesses and injuries, as well as immunizations, wellness and health checks.

Screening, treatment and monitoring for chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Annual diabetic exam, including retinopathy screening.

End-to-end sleep apnea solution, including sleep assessment by an independent third party provider.

Suite of services to help manage common health conditions for young adults.

Phlebotomy services in conjunction with a MinuteClinic visit.

Access to In-Store Community Programs

Wellness rooms for group events such as health screenings, nutritional and lifestyle coaching, and benefits education.

Learning table for customers to explore health and wellness apps and shop our expanded assortment of products on CVS.com.

HealthHUB locations will also feature an on-site Care Concierge team responsible for customer engagement, including educating customers about new service offerings, helping them navigate in-store services and events, and connecting them to a team of providers.

"I love the new HealthHUB and my care concierge Shandia," said Anthony Green, a local pastor who frequents the HUB location in Marietta, GA to naturally manage his diabetes, access supplies for his CPAP equipment and partake in community wellness events. "What CVS Health is doing is very innovative, and the investment the company is making in creating a local destination for affordable, quality care has empowered me to improve the health of my mind, body and spirit."

CVS Health has 53 HealthHUB locations operational in five states, including Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. The company plans to bring its HealthHUB store format to 17 states in the first part of 2020 as part of its national expansion.

The HealthHUB locations in Greater Atlanta include:

865 N. Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306

30306 800 East West Connector SW, Austell, GA 30106

30106 1950 Buford Highway, Buford, GA 30518

30518 6120 Hickory Flat Highway, Canton, GA 30115

30115 4192 Salem Road, Covington, GA 30016

30016 4895 Post Road, Cumming, GA 30040

30040 3027 Jim Moore Road, Dacula, GA 30019

30019 6031 Fairburn Road, Douglasville, GA 30134

30134 5710 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA 33043

33043 2720 Loganville Highway, Loganville, GA 30052

30052 3905 Due West NW Road, Marietta, GA 30064

30064 687 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 33068

33068 2 N. Zack Hinton Parkway, McDonough, GA 30253

30253 2305 Highway 34 East, Newnan, GA 30265

30265 5370 Lauren Springs Parkway, Suwanee, GA 30024

30024 1600 Town Lake Parkway, Woodstock, GA 30189

Added Lotvin, "Our company has long focused on ways to bring effective tools, resources and solutions to our communities in order to improve health care for individuals and their families. With HealthHUB, we are taking that commitment to the next level."

Visit our website to learn more about products and services available through our HealthHUB locations. For downloadable photos and videos, visit our HealthHUB media resource center.

About CVS Health

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is the nation's premier health innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Whether in one of its pharmacies or through its health services and plans, CVS Health is pioneering a bold new approach to total health by making quality care more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless. CVS Health is community-based and locally focused, engaging consumers with the care they need when and where they need it. The Company has approximately 9,900 retail locations, approximately 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 102 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year and expanding specialty pharmacy services. CVS Health also serves an estimated 38 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including rapidly expanding Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company believes its innovative health care model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

