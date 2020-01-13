CVS Health Debuts HealthHUB Locations to Serve Greater Houston Community

"Helping people get well and stay well is at the heart of everything we do, and that is the focus of our new HealthHUB stores here in Houston," said Jeffrey Schmidt, Senior Vice President, CVS Pharmacy. "Customers tell us they want local access to convenient, personalized and integrated health care. Our HealthHUB locations do just that — helping to elevate the store into a community-based health care destination where consumers can engage people they trust, who are accessible and knowledgeable, to help bring everything together in a better health experience at a lower cost."

CVS Health began piloting HealthHUB locations last year to overwhelming customer satisfaction. The introduction of 15 HealthHUBs in Houston is part of the company's strategy to scale the program nationally with plans to have up to 1,500 locations operating throughout the U.S. by the end of 2021.

"Patients deserve the coordinated care and tools necessary to manage their chronic conditions and easily determine what is best for their health," said State Representative Jim Murphy, who helped to dedicate the new stores. "I applaud CVS Health for creating a new front door to health care, and see a significant upside for the people of Houston seeking access to quality, affordable care under one roof."

For many Americans, health care can be difficult to navigate. At a time when chronic disease continues to grow in prevalence and impact in the U.S., patients are also facing complexities and fragmentation when seeking the right care. Today, one in two Americans has at least one chronic illness, with data showing that close to $500 billion of the costs associated with chronic disease are avoidable.1 What's more, nine out of 10 (91%) patients say they need more help with chronic disease management.2 The HealthHUB store format was developed to help people manage chronic conditions more conveniently and affordably by improving the overall patient experience and featuring a wide array of health and wellness products, clinical services and expertise.

"We are delivering real change to the health care system," said Alan Lotvin, M.D., Chief Transformation Officer for CVS Health. "Through HealthHUBs, consumers are at the center of an unmatched retail health experience. The HealthHUB products and services are designed specifically with the consumer's health needs, challenges, and goals in mind, so that they can easily receive coordinated, personalized care in a familiar, neighborhood location."

Among the key features incorporated in a HealthHUB include:

Greater Selection of Health and Wellness Products

Shop hundreds of products such as health devices that sync to your mobile phone, aromatherapy, fitness essentials, durable medical equipment, sleep apnea products and more.

More Personalized Support at CVS Pharmacy

Education and counseling for patients with chronic conditions, helping to identify their next best action that enables better health outcomes and reduces medical costs.

Pharmacist-led diabetes education counseling and smart device coaching for select blood glucose monitors.

Smoking cessation plans for patients and caregivers to help patients quit smoking.

Expanded Services at MinuteClinic

Services for minor illnesses and injuries, as well as immunizations, wellness and health checks.

Screening, treatment and monitoring for chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Annual diabetic exam, including retinopathy screening.

End-to-end sleep apnea solution, including sleep assessment by an independent third party provider.

Suite of services to help manage common health conditions for young adults.

Phlebotomy services in conjunction with a MinuteClinic visit.

Access to In-Store Community Programs

Wellness rooms for group events such as health screenings, nutritional and lifestyle coaching, and benefits education.

Learning table for customers to explore health and wellness apps and shop our expanded assortment of products on CVS.com.

HealthHUB locations will also feature an on-site Care Concierge team responsible for customer engagement, including educating customers about new service offerings, helping them navigate in-store services and events, and connecting them to a team of providers.

"Most of the time, I would run into the CVS Pharmacy when I was sick or just needed a few convenience items," said Anthony Phillips, a disabled military veteran and Houston resident who frequents the HealthHUB location in Spring, TX. "I was quite surprised with all of the health and wellness products, clinical services and support, and community events inside the new store. HealthHUB is a convenient neighborhood destination that helps me get healthy and stay healthy."

CVS Health has 53 HealthHUB locations operational in five states, including Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. The company plans to bring its HealthHUB store format to 17 states in the first part of 2020 as part of its national expansion.

The HealthHUB locations in Greater Houston include:

26265 Northwest Freeway, Cypress, TX 77433

77433 3505 Center St, Deer Park, TX 77536

77536 9101 Hwy. 6 N., Houston, TX 77095

77095 10510 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079

77079 5402 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056

77056 8000 N. Sam Houston Pkwy. E, Humble, TX 77396

77396 602 W. Grand Pkwy. S, Katy, TX 77494

77494 5002 W. Main St, League City, TX 77573

77573 2900 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581

77581 23865 FM 1314, Porter, TX 77365

77365 2242 Repsdorph Rd, Seabrook, TX 77586

77586 3850 Farm to Market 2920, Spring, TX , 77388

, 77388 16515 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479

77479 24028 Kuykendahl Road, Tomball Texas 77375

77375 3705 FM 1488, The Woodlands, TX 77384

Added Schmidt, "Our company has long focused on ways to bring effective tools, resources and solutions to our communities in order to improve health care for individuals and their families. With HealthHUB, we are taking that commitment to the next level."

Visit our website to learn more about products and services available through our HealthHUB locations. For downloadable photos and videos, visit our HealthHUB media resource center.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the nation's premier health innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Whether in one of its pharmacies or through its health services and plans, CVS Health is pioneering a bold new approach to total health by making quality care more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless. CVS Health is community-based and locally focused, engaging consumers with the care they need when and where they need it. The Company has approximately 9,900 retail locations, approximately 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 102 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year and expanding specialty pharmacy services. CVS Health also serves an estimated 38 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including rapidly expanding Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company believes its innovative health care model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

Media Contact

Joe Goode, (401) 770-9820

Joseph.Goode@CVSHealth.com

1 http://www.fightchronicdisease.org/sites/default/files/TL221_final.pdf

2 https://cvshealth.com/sites/default/files/cvs-health-improving-chronic-disease-care-and-outcomes.pdf

SOURCE CVS Health

Related Links

https://www.cvshealth.com

