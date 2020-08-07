CVS Health Expands Rapid COVID-19 Testing in Phoenix Area

GLENDALE, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health today announced it has launched free rapid COVID-19 testing at 6030 North 43rd. Ave. in Glendale as part of the company's focus on increasing community access to testing. CVS Pharmacists and pharmacy employees will staff the testing operation.

"I am proud to continue to work with CVS Health to increase access to testing in particularly underserved communities in Arizona and my district, which is still experiencing disproportionately high positivity rates," said Congressman Ruben Gallego. "This new free, rapid community testing site will help build on the progress we have made to ensure everyone has access to life-saving services that will keep themselves, their families, and their community safe."

Testing at 6030 North 43rd. Ave. in Glendale will be open to the public by appointment beginning Friday, August 7. Patients will need to pre-register in advance by calling 602-212-4981 to schedule a time slot for testing. The testing site does not require a personal vehicle and results will be provided on-the-spot. Testing will be provided at no cost to patients. To be eligible, patients will need to meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to age guidelines.

"As we continue to see a surge of infections in regions throughout the country, we're expanding testing in areas of greatest need," said Dr. Garth Graham, Vice President, Community Health and Chief Community Health Officer, CVS Health. "Our work with local organizations like Valle del Sol and Mercy Care to raise awareness about testing is part of our comprehensive strategy to increase community access to testing to help stop the spread of COVID-19."

CVS Health will work together with Valle del Sol, a nonprofit organization delivering culturally relevant integrated healthcare and diverse leadership development in the Phoenix area, to raise awareness about the availability of testing in the metro Phoenix area.

"Valle del Sol is excited to collaborate with CVS Health to help ensure that the Phoenix metro area has access to free COVID-19 testing at a location with easy access and availability," said Carmen Heredia, CEO of Valle del Sol. "We will be providing wrap around services for individuals being tested by CVS Health, including insurance enrollment and follow-up care for medical and behavioral health services."

The new testing site is also supported in part by Mercy Care, a not-for-profit Medicaid managed care health plan in Arizona.

"Mercy Care is working to confront health disparities in our communities through health equity and community intervention," said Mercy Care CEO Lorry Bottrill. "This collaboration to increase access to COVID-19 testing supports these efforts allowing Mercy Care to impact the health and well-being of our communities."

CVS Health will also continue to operate rapid COVID-19 testing at the Virginia G. Piper Medical & Dental Clinic for the uninsured in Phoenix, which the company launched in June with St. Vincent de Paul.

In addition to its two community-based sites in Arizona, as well as several others across the country, CVS Health is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at more than 1,800 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide. Nearly sixty percent of these CVS Pharmacy test sites serve communities with significant need for support, as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Social Vulnerability Index.

Contact:

Monica Prinzing

831-241-8294

SOURCE CVS Health