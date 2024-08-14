CVS Health Foundation joins forces with organizations at City Center to improve health outcomes in Fresno

$525,000 in new Health Zones funding is designed to bolster community-based initiatives that enhance access to healthy food and comprehensive support services

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) Foundation today announced $525,000 in new Health Zones funding to bolster the efforts of Central California Food Bank's (CCFB) City Center Collaborative, which includes CCFB's new First Fruits Market — Fresno's first FREE grocery store; Family Healthcare Network, Fresno Mission, Central La Familia Advocacy Services, CASA and Social Vocational Services. All organizations are located at City Center in Fresno under one roof. This announcement was made during the company's Project Health event at City Center, underscoring our commitment to community health and active involvement in addressing health barriers.

"When people have access to supportive services, it puts them in a better position to take care of their health and well-being," said Sheryl Burke, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Chief Sustainability Officer at CVS Health®. "Our Health Zones organizations in Fresno share our vision of improving health outcomes locally. We believe that by working together and integrating our other community-based efforts through programs like Project Health, we will make a meaningful impact and improve community health here in Fresno."

With 1 in 4 people and 1 in 3 children facing hunger in Central California Food Bank's Fresno service area, CVS Health saw an opportunity to tailor its Health Zones initiative in Fresno to focus on supporting organizations increasing access to healthy food and comprehensive support services that will help individuals take proactive steps toward a healthier future. In addition to supporting CCFB, the Health Zones funding will be distributed between the Family Healthcare Network, Fresno Mission, Central La Familia Advocacy Services, CASA and Social Vocational Services. Each organization plays a crucial role in the company's Health Zones mission to overcome barriers to improve community health outcomes, such as limited access to health services, nutritious food, workforce training and other supportive services. This targeted funding will help bridge a critical health care and social system gap.

"Through this collaborative, the CVS Health Foundation is helping the incredible partners at City Center leverage food and nutrition to connect neighbors to a wide array of community supports that will improve overall health and well-being," said Kym Dildine, co-CEO of Central California Food Bank.

In addition to announcing the new grants, the company has offered free health screenings to individuals at City Center today through its Project Health initiative. This proactive program is designed to offer free biometric screenings, including blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose level and body mass index to detect early risks of chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. The screenings also offer a PHQ-2 assessment to help identify people who require additional evaluation for depression. All individuals have an on-site consultation with a nurse practitioner and are provided a directory of local health care providers and resources. In 2023, CVS Health hosted 170 Project Health events in California and screened 6,977 participants, which resulted in 24,420 screenings. The program is offered throughout the year across the country, and a full schedule of events can be found online or through its iPhone or Android app.

This one-stop-shop model at City Center has given people like Cristal a new beginning and purpose. As a single mother working towards a better life for her and her 4-year-old daughter, she struggled to find work while balancing child care. She sought help from Fresno Mission, who helped with job training, where she was then eligible to apply for the First Fruits Market Workforce Development Program. This program is a part of Health Zones and connects Fresno Mission recovery graduates seeking a second chance to thrive.

"Luckily, my case manager connected me with Central California Food Bank," said Cristal. "The fact that I was given that hand up was a blessing for me." Cristal has since gained skills in customer service, scheduling and data entry, inventory management, and leadership while working at the Groceries2Go site and First Fruits Market.

It also transformed the lives of individuals like Mercy Case, a First Fruits Market neighbor, who now cooks for her 14 elderly neighbors daily so they can focus on their health and well-being. First Fruits Market, a vital component of the Health Zones initiative, provides fresh and nutritious food for free to neighbors facing hunger. Since it opened last September, it has served 14,381 Central Valley residents. As Mercy Case shares, 'Without this help and being able to shop for exactly what I needed, I couldn't buy everything I needed to make stews and pasta dishes for my neighbors in need.' These stories of resilience and transformation are a testament to the power of community and the positive impact of Health Zones' collaborative efforts.

"We are excited to see these programs and services come to Fresno County," said Fresno County District 3 Supervisor, Sal Quintero. "Now, families can receive health care services and not have to sacrifice other essential needs such as putting food on the table. We want to thank CVS Health and the Central California Food Bank in collaboration with all the local organizations for working together to meet the needs of our most vulnerable populations."

"As the Mayor of Fresno, I am proud to stand alongside CVS Health and our dedicated local organizations to announce this significant investment in our community," said Mayor Jerry Dyer. "This $525,000 Health Zones funding will be a game-changer, enhancing access to essential health services and nutritious food for our residents. In a city where too many families face hunger, initiatives like these are vital to creating a healthier, more equitable future. Together, we are taking proactive steps to break down barriers and improve the quality of life for all Fresnans."

With over 30,000 employees working across the state, in its distribution centers, or delivering care through more than 1,000 pharmacies, dozens of MinuteClinic® and specialty pharmacy locations, and for over a million Aetna® members, supporting California is part of CVS Health's commitment to build a world of health around every community it calls home. CVS Health recently supported the Arthur @ Blackstone, a newly opened Fresno Housing development reserved for special needs tenants, specifically transition-age youth considered to be chronically homeless, homeless, or at risk of becoming chronically homeless.

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues — including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health — whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system — and their personal health care — by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

Media contacts

Courtney Tavener

401-712-3698

[email protected]

Monica Prinzing

831-241-8294

[email protected]

SOURCE CVS Health