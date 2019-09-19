CVS Health Offering Nearly 600 Free Wellness Screening Events in 12 Markets Across U.S

The expansion of Project Health will also do more to screen for social determinants of health that affect personal health and communities. A study has shown that up to 60 percent of life expectancy may be driven by behavioral, social and environmental factors including family, education, housing, and access to affordable healthy food. 1

"Chronic conditions disproportionally affect people in underserved communities, and caring for all patients with chronic conditions drives 75 percent of the health care costs in our country" said Kevin Hourican, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President of CVS Pharmacy. "Many of the people we see at Project Health events are unaware that they may have a chronic condition, which untreated can significantly impact their health. Through these screening events, we can empower people to better manage their health by knowing their numbers, and provide them with the necessary resources they need in the community to help achieve their best health. "

Project Health events have a proven track record of improving patient engagement and ultimately, healthier outcomes. More than 87 percent of patients who attend Project Health events report following-up with their primary care physician and were significantly more likely to proactively discuss their blood pressure, BMI and blood sugar levels, according to the company's own metrics.

Improving Local Access to Affordable Quality Care

Over the next four months, a total of nearly 600 Project Health events will take place in multicultural communities with a large number of uninsured or underinsured Americans. The events will take place in select stores across the Atlanta, Boston, Providence, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. markets.

Project Health events are open to everyone and do not require an appointment. Once screened, patients have access to on-site consultations with bilingual nurse practitioners or physician assistants who will analyze results and refer patients who require additional medical care and follow up to no-cost or low-cost medical facilities nearby, or to their primary care physician.

In addition, Project Health events provide opportunities for our charitable partners to drive community members who seek access to care. All events are promoted locally through local organizations like the LGBT Center in Los Angeles, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, ACCESS Michigan in Detroit, and The NAACP in Houston, among others.

For a full calendar of Project Health events, visit www.cvs.com/project-health (in Spanish: www.cvs.com/proyectosalud).

