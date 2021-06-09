CVS Health Opens First MinuteClinic Locations in Utah as part of Nationwide Expansion of CVS HealthHUB™ Locations

WOONSOCKET, R.I., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced it has opened the first MinuteClinic locations in Utah. MinuteClinic, the walk-in medical clinic inside CVS Pharmacy stores, provides high-quality, affordable care for a wide variety of acute, wellness and chronic disease care for patients ages 18 months and older, with expanded night and weekend hours and no appointment necessary. MinuteClinic also provides options for convenient telehealth visits.

"We're focused on helping increase access to high-quality, affordable health care for people in the communities where they live and work," said Sharon Vitti, President, MinuteClinic. "We look forward to MinuteClinic being a convenient resource for Utahns, both in-person and virtually, as how people access care continues to evolve."

The new MinuteClinic locations can be found inside a CVS HealthHUB™ location, the company's new store format. CVS HealthHUBs locations were developed to help people manage chronic conditions more conveniently and affordably by improving the overall patient experience and featuring a wide array of accessible health and wellness products, clinical services and expertise.

MinuteClinic is staffed by nurse practitioners and physician assistants who specialize in family health care and can diagnose, treat and write prescriptions for common illnesses; treat wounds, abrasions and sprains; and administer common vaccinations.

Prevention and wellness services offered at MinuteClinic include screening and monitoring for diabetes, sleep apnea, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, tuberculosis (TB) testing, contraceptive care, motion sickness prevention and smoking cessation. CVS HealthHUB locations also offer expanded services at MinuteClinic such as annual diabetic exams, including retinopathy screenings, end-to-end sleep apnea solutions and phlebotomy services.

The six new CVS HealthHUB locations can be found at:

7777 S Redwood Rd., West Jordan, UT , 84084

, 84084 5557 West 4100 South, West Valley City, UT , 84120

, 84120 11385 South 700 East, Sandy, UT , 84070

, 84070 4240 Harrison Blvd., Ogden, UT , 84403

, 84403 5305 South 1900 West, Roy, UT , 84067

, 84067 5326 West 11000 North, Highland, UT , 84003

Patients can also access the high-quality services provided at MinuteClinic virtually through E-Clinic or through a MinuteClinic Video Visit from the comfort of their own home. Through the E-Clinic option, patients connect virtually with a local MinuteClinic provider via video conferencing using a mobile device or computer. The visits are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested patients can request an E-Clinic visit at minuteclinic.com.

At the conclusion of each MinuteClinic visit, patients receive educational material, a prescription (when clinically appropriate) and a visit summary. A copy of the diagnostic record can be sent electronically, or by fax or mail, to a primary care provider with patient permission. Most major health insurance is accepted at MinuteClinic. For patients paying cash or credit, treatment prices are posted at each clinic and online at www.minuteclinic.com.

CVS HealthHUB locations also feature an on-site Care Concierge who can help educate customers about new service offerings, navigate in-store services, and connect them to a team of health care providers. Additionally, CVS HealthHUB locations include a greater selection of health and wellness products and more personalized support at CVS Pharmacy.

About CVS Health

We are a diversified health services company with more than 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, we are meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, our diversified model makes us an integral part of people's everyday health. From our innovative new services at HealthHUB™ locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, we are making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com.

Media contact

Mary Gattuso

401-290-8078

[email protected]

SOURCE CVS Health

Related Links

http://www.minuteclinic.com

