CVS Health Recognized as One of The 50 Most Community-Minded Companies by Points of Light for Second Consecutive Year

"As America's front door to health care, we recognize the importance of helping to ensure our communities are healthy places to work and live," said Larry J. Merlo, president and CEO, CVS Health. "In addition to our commitment to support the communities we serve, we're fortunate to be able to depend upon the talents and generosity of our colleagues and customers to deliver on our purpose of helping people on their path to better health."

CVS Health, together with its colleagues and customers, has a long history of giving back to the communities it serves. In 2017, the company provided more than $100 million in philanthropic support through the CVS Health Foundation, corporate grants, in-kind gifts, employee giving and fundraising and other community investments. Additionally, CVS Health's workforce increased the number of volunteer hours delivered to community needs by 46 percent in 2017.

The company also continues to support its largest philanthropic program, Be The First, a five-year $50 million initiative to help deliver the nation's first tobacco-free generation. Since the program's founding in 2016, CVS Health has helped reach more than 4 million young people with healthy behavior programming and is helping 146 colleges and universities advocate for, adopt and implement tobacco-free campus policies.

The Civic 50 provides a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and other resources to improve the communities in which they do business. Winners were announced at Service Unites 2018, Points of Light's annual conference on volunteering and service in Atlanta, where leaders from across sectors gathered to discuss social innovation, civic engagement and cross-sector collaboration.

The Civic 50 survey was administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform The Civic 50 scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities.

This recognition is the latest in a series of third-party acknowledgments for CVS Health, including: FORTUNE'S Most Admired Companies; Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies; DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity; Corporate Responsibility Magazine's 100 Best Corporate Citizens; Human Rights Campaign's Top Places to Work for LGBT Equality; and the Disability Equality Index's Top Places to Work.

To learn more about The Civic 50, to see a full list of the winners and to access the highlights, trends, benchmarking data and best practices from the 2018 Civic 50, please visit www.Civic50.org.

For more information on CVS Health's commitment to being a socially responsible company, visit https://cvshealth.com/social-responsibility.

