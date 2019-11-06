CVS Health Reports Third Quarter Results

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter Year-over-Year Highlights:

Total revenues increased 36.5% to $64.8 billion

GAAP operating income increased 13.8% to $2.9 billion

Adjusted operating income (1) increased 48.9% to $3.9 billion

GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.17

Adjusted EPS (2) of $1.84

Year-to-date Highlights:

Generated cash flow from operations of $10.2 billion

2019 Full Year Guidance:

Revised GAAP operating income guidance range to $11.77 billion to $11.95 billion from $11.82 billion to $12.02 billion

Raised and narrowed adjusted operating income (1) guidance range to $15.22 billion to $15.40 billion from $15.16 billion to $15.36 billion

Revised GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations guidance range to $4.90 to $4.98 from $4.93 to $5.04

Raised and narrowed Adjusted EPS (2) guidance range to $6.97 to $7.05 from $6.89 to $7.00

Confirmed cash flow from operations guidance range of $10.1 billion to $10.6 billion

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Merlo stated, "Our third quarter results build on the positive momentum we have seen across the company since the beginning of the year. All of our core businesses performed in line with or above expectations, reflecting strong operational execution. As a result, we delivered strong growth and generated robust operating cash flow, which enabled us to continue to delever while returning capital to our shareholders."

Merlo continued, "Based on strong year-to-date performance, we are raising and narrowing our full-year 2019 Adjusted EPS guidance range to $6.97 to $7.05. As we approach the first anniversary of the Aetna acquisition, we are increasingly confident in the strength of our broad and differentiated assets as a combined company and our ability to deliver compelling value to our customers and the communities we serve. Looking ahead, we remain focused on successful execution of our strategic priorities and integration plans to unleash the full potential of our consumer-centric health care model and create value for all stakeholders."

The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to assist in the comparison of the Company's past financial performance with its current financial performance. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" on pages 11 through 12 and endnotes (1) through (4) on page 27 for explanations of non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. See pages 13 through 17 and 25 through 26 for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Consolidated Third Quarter Results



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Total revenues $ 64,810

$ 47,490

$ 17,320

$ 189,887

$ 140,155

$ 49,732 Operating income 2,928

2,574

354

8,950

3,197

5,753 Adjusted operating income (1) 3,947

2,650

1,297

11,573

7,542

4,031 Net income (loss) 1,529

1,390

139

4,887

(175)

5,062 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 1.17

$ 1.36

$ (0.19)

$ 3.75

$ (0.17)

$ 3.92 Adjusted EPS (2) $ 1.84

$ 1.73

$ 0.11

$ 5.35

$ 4.89

$ 0.46 Enterprise prescriptions (5) (6) 686.6

657.0

29.6

2,049.5

1,973.6

75.9

Total revenues and adjusted revenues (3) increased 36.5% and 37.1%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the prior year. Revenue growth was primarily driven by the impact of the acquisition (the "Aetna Acquisition") of Aetna Inc. ("Aetna"), which the Company acquired on November 28, 2018 (the "Aetna Acquisition Date"), as well as increased volume and brand name drug price inflation in both the Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The revenue increase was partially offset by continued price compression in the Pharmacy Services segment, reimbursement pressure in the Retail/LTC segment and an increased generic dispensing rate.

increased 36.5% and 37.1%, respectively, for the three months ended compared to the prior year. Revenue growth was primarily driven by the impact of the acquisition (the "Aetna Acquisition") of Aetna Inc. ("Aetna"), which the Company acquired on (the "Aetna Acquisition Date"), as well as increased volume and brand name drug price inflation in both the Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The revenue increase was partially offset by continued price compression in the Pharmacy Services segment, reimbursement pressure in the Retail/LTC segment and an increased generic dispensing rate. Operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses (4) increased 72.8% and 61.5%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the prior year. The increase in both operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses was primarily driven by the impact of the Aetna Acquisition. The increase in operating expenses also was due to (i) an increase in intangible asset amortization primarily related to the Aetna Acquisition, (ii) a $205 million pre-tax loss on the sale of the Company's Brazilian subsidiary, Drogaria Onofre Ltda. ("Onofre"), which occurred on July 1, 2019 and (iii) a $96 million store rationalization charge recorded in the three months ended September 30, 2019 primarily related to operating lease right-of-use asset impairment charges in connection with the planned closure of 22 underperforming retail pharmacy stores in the first quarter of 2020.

increased 72.8% and 61.5%, respectively, for the three months ended compared to the prior year. The increase in both operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses was primarily driven by the impact of the Aetna Acquisition. The increase in operating expenses also was due to (i) an increase in intangible asset amortization primarily related to the Aetna Acquisition, (ii) a pre-tax loss on the sale of the Company's Brazilian subsidiary, Drogaria Onofre Ltda. ("Onofre"), which occurred on and (iii) a store rationalization charge recorded in the three months ended primarily related to operating lease right-of-use asset impairment charges in connection with the planned closure of 22 underperforming retail pharmacy stores in the first quarter of 2020. Operating income and adjusted operating income increased 13.8% and 48.9%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the prior year. The increase in both operating income and adjusted operating income was primarily due to the impact of the Aetna Acquisition as well as increased claims volume and improved purchasing economics in the Pharmacy Services segment. These increases were partially offset by continued reimbursement pressure in the Retail/LTC segment and continued price compression in the Pharmacy Services segment. The increase in operating income was also partially offset by (i) an increase in intangible asset amortization primarily related to the Aetna Acquisition, (ii) the $205 million pre-tax loss on the sale of Onofre recorded in the three months ended September 30, 2019 , (iii) the $96 million store rationalization charge recorded in the three months ended September 30, 2019 and (iv) the absence of $209 million in interest income on the proceeds from the financing for the Aetna Acquisition recorded in the three months ended September 30, 2018 .

compared to the prior year. The increase in both operating income and adjusted operating income was primarily due to the impact of the Aetna Acquisition as well as increased claims volume and improved purchasing economics in the Pharmacy Services segment. These increases were partially offset by continued reimbursement pressure in the Retail/LTC segment and continued price compression in the Pharmacy Services segment. The increase in operating income was also partially offset by (i) an increase in intangible asset amortization primarily related to the Aetna Acquisition, (ii) the pre-tax loss on the sale of Onofre recorded in the three months ended , (iii) the store rationalization charge recorded in the three months ended and (iv) the absence of in interest income on the proceeds from the financing for the Aetna Acquisition recorded in the three months ended . Net income increased 10.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the prior year primarily due to the higher operating income described above, partially offset by (i) higher interest expense primarily due to the assumption of Aetna's debt as of the Aetna Acquisition Date, (ii) the loss on early extinguishment of debt of $79 million related to the Company's repayment of $4.0 billion of its outstanding senior notes pursuant to its tender offers for such senior notes in August 2019 and (iii) higher income tax expense associated with the increase in pre-tax income.

compared to the prior year primarily due to the higher operating income described above, partially offset by (i) higher interest expense primarily due to the assumption of Aetna's debt as of the Aetna Acquisition Date, (ii) the loss on early extinguishment of debt of related to the Company's repayment of of its outstanding senior notes pursuant to its tender offers for such senior notes in and (iii) higher income tax expense associated with the increase in pre-tax income. The effective income tax rate was 28.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 26.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 . The increase in the effective income tax rate was primarily due to the impact of the sale of Onofre in the three months ended September 30, 2019 .

Pharmacy Services Segment

The Pharmacy Services segment provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management services to employers, health plans, government employee groups and government sponsored programs. The segment results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions 2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Total revenues $ 36,018

$ 33,864

$ 2,154

$ 104,418

$ 99,837

$ 4,581 Operating income 1,340

1,275

65

3,387

3,268

119 Adjusted operating income (1) 1,439

1,362

77

3,682

3,530

152 Total pharmacy claims processed (6) 509.5

466.3

43.2

1,480.3

1,405.2

75.1 Pharmacy network (7) 430.2

394.5

35.7

1,250.0

1,192.2

57.8 Mail choice (8) 79.3

71.8

7.5

230.3

213.0

17.3

Total revenues increased 6.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the prior year primarily due to brand name drug price inflation as well as increased total pharmacy claims volume, partially offset by continued price compression and an increased generic dispensing rate.

compared to the prior year primarily due to brand name drug price inflation as well as increased total pharmacy claims volume, partially offset by continued price compression and an increased generic dispensing rate. Total pharmacy claims processed increased 9.3% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the prior year primarily driven by net new business and the continued adoption of Maintenance Choice ® offerings.

compared to the prior year primarily driven by net new business and the continued adoption of Maintenance Choice offerings. Operating income and adjusted operating income increased 5.1% and 5.7%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased claims volume, the addition of Aetna's mail order and specialty pharmacy operations and improved purchasing economics, partially offset by continued price compression. The increase in operating income also was partially offset by increased intangible asset amortization related to Aetna's mail order and specialty pharmacy operations.

See the supplemental information on page 21 for additional information regarding the performance of the Pharmacy Services segment.

Retail/LTC Segment

The Retail/LTC segment fulfills prescriptions for medications, provides patient care programs, sells a wide-assortment of general merchandise, provides health care services through walk-in clinics and provides services to long-term care facilities. The segment results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions 2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Total revenues $ 21,466

$ 20,856

$ 610

$ 64,028

$ 61,960

$ 2,068 Operating income 1,095

1,491

(396)

3,884

890

2,994 Adjusted operating income (1) 1,516

1,622

(106)

4,674

5,279

(605) Prescriptions filled (6) 352.3

331.2

21.1

1,048.2

989.7

58.5

Total revenues increased 2.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by increased prescription volume and brand name drug price inflation, partially offset by continued reimbursement pressure and an increased generic dispensing rate.

compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by increased prescription volume and brand name drug price inflation, partially offset by continued reimbursement pressure and an increased generic dispensing rate. Front store revenues represent approximately 21.5% of total Retail/LTC segment revenues. Front store revenues increased in the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the prior year primarily driven by increases in health and beauty product sales, which benefited from continued strength in cough and cold products.

compared to the prior year primarily driven by increases in health and beauty product sales, which benefited from continued strength in cough and cold products. Total prescription volume grew 6.4% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the prior year. The growth was driven primarily by the continued adoption of patient care programs.

compared to the prior year. The growth was driven primarily by the continued adoption of patient care programs. Operating income and adjusted operating income decreased 26.6% and 6.5%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 . Operating income and adjusted operating income were both negatively impacted by continued reimbursement pressure, partially offset by increased prescription volume and improved front store margin. The decrease in operating income also was driven by the $205 million pre-tax loss on the sale of Onofre and the $96 million store rationalization charge, each recorded in the three months ended September 30, 2019 .

See the supplemental information on page 22 for additional information regarding the performance of the Retail/LTC segment.

Health Care Benefits Segment

The Health Care Benefits segment provides a full range of insured and self-insured ("ASC") medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health products and services. For periods prior to the Aetna Acquisition Date, the Health Care Benefits segment consisted solely of the Company's SilverScript® Medicare Part D prescription drug plan ("PDP") business. The segment results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions, except percentages 2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Total revenues $ 17,181



$ 641

$ 16,540

$ 52,454



$ 2,723

$ 49,731 Operating income (loss) 1,036



74

962

3,253



(64)

3,317 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 1,423



75

1,348

4,423



(62)

4,485 Medical benefit ratio ("MBR") (a) 83.3 %

NM





83.7 %

NM



Medical membership as of September 30, 2019











22.8















(a) The Health Care Benefits segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 consisted solely of the Company's SilverScript PDP business. Accordingly, the MBRs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 are not meaningful ("NM") and are not directly comparable to the MBRs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Total revenues increased $16.5 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the prior year primarily driven by the Aetna Acquisition.

for the three months ended compared to the prior year primarily driven by the Aetna Acquisition. Operating income and adjusted operating income increased $962 million and $1.3 billion , respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 , compared to the prior year primarily driven by the Aetna Acquisition. The increase in operating income was partially offset by an increase in intangible asset amortization related to the Aetna Acquisition.

and , respectively, for the three months ended , compared to the prior year primarily driven by the Aetna Acquisition. The increase in operating income was partially offset by an increase in intangible asset amortization related to the Aetna Acquisition. Medical membership as of September 30, 2019 of 22.8 million remained consistent compared with June 30, 2019 , reflecting increases in Medicare and Medicaid products, offset by declines in Commercial products.

of 22.8 million remained consistent compared with , reflecting increases in Medicare and Medicaid products, offset by declines in Commercial products. The Health Care Benefits segment experienced favorable development of prior-periods' health care cost estimates in its Commercial and Government businesses, primarily attributable to second quarter 2019 performance.

Prior years' health care costs payable estimates developed favorably by $511 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 . This development is reported on a basis consistent with the prior years' development reported in the health care costs payable table in the Company's annual audited financial statements and does not directly correspond to an increase in 2019 operating results.

See the supplemental information on page 23 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Care Benefits segment.

2019 Full Year Guidance

The Company revised its full year 2019 GAAP operating income guidance range to $11.77 billion to $11.95 billion from $11.82 billion to $12.02 billion and raised and narrowed its guidance range for full year 2019 adjusted operating income to $15.22 billion to $15.40 billion from $15.16 billion to $15.36 billion. The Company revised its full year 2019 GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations guidance range to $4.90 to $4.98 from $4.93 to $5.04, and raised and narrowed its full year 2019 Adjusted EPS guidance range to $6.97 to $7.05 from $6.89 to $7.00.

The adjustments between GAAP operating income and GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted operating income and Adjusted EPS include, as applicable, adding back amortization of intangible assets, integration costs related to the Aetna Acquisition, store rationalization charges, gains/losses on divestitures and losses on early extinguishment of debt.

About the Company

CVS Health is the nation's premier health innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Whether in one of its pharmacies or through its health services and plans, CVS Health is pioneering a bold new approach to total health by making quality care more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless. CVS Health is community-based and locally focused, engaging consumers with the care they need when and where they need it. The Company has approximately 9,900 retail locations, approximately 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 102 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year and expanding specialty pharmacy services. CVS Health also serves an estimated 38 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including rapidly expanding Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company believes its innovative health care model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Products $ 47,149

$ 46,334

$ 136,023

$ 136,035 Premiums 15,539

627

47,612

2,684 Services 1,859

308

5,447

951 Net investment income 263

221

805

485 Total revenues 64,810

47,490

189,887

140,155 Operating costs:













Cost of products sold 40,437

39,502

116,654

115,883 Benefit costs 12,850

439

39,396

2,399 Goodwill impairment —

—

—

3,921 Operating expenses 8,595

4,975

24,887

14,755 Total operating costs 61,882

44,916

180,937

136,958 Operating income 2,928

2,574

8,950

3,197 Interest expense 747

674

2,301

1,886 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 79

—

79

— Other expense (income) (31)

1

(93)

7 Income before income tax provision 2,133

1,899

6,663

1,304 Income tax provision 604

509

1,776

1,478 Income (loss) from continuing operations 1,529

1,390

4,887

(174) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax —

—

—

(1) Net income (loss) 1,529

1,390

4,887

(175) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 1

—

—

— Net income (loss) attributable to CVS Health $ 1,530

$ 1,390

$ 4,887

$ (175)















Basic earnings (loss) per share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health $ 1.17

$ 1.36

$ 3.76

$ (0.17) Loss from discontinued operations attributable to CVS Health $ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Net income (loss) attributable to CVS Health $ 1.17

$ 1.36

$ 3.76

$ (0.17) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 1,302

1,020

1,300

1,018 Diluted earnings (loss) per share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health $ 1.17

$ 1.36

$ 3.75

$ (0.17) Loss from discontinued operations attributable to CVS Health $ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Net income (loss) attributable to CVS Health $ 1.17

$ 1.36

$ 3.75

$ (0.17) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 1,305

1,022

1,303

1,018 Dividends declared per share $ 0.50

$ 0.50

$ 1.50

$ 1.50

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

In millions September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,193

$ 4,059 Investments 2,334

2,522 Accounts receivable, net 19,789

17,631 Inventories 16,028

16,450 Other current assets 4,841

4,581 Total current assets 48,185

45,243 Long-term investments 17,342

15,732 Property and equipment, net 11,651

11,349 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,757

— Goodwill 79,548

78,678 Intangible assets, net 33,655

36,524 Separate accounts assets 4,590

3,884 Other assets 4,385

5,046 Total assets $ 220,113

$ 196,456







Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 9,442

$ 8,925 Pharmacy claims and discounts payable 13,099

11,365 Health care costs payable 7,014

6,147 Policyholders' funds 2,938

2,939 Accrued expenses 11,615

10,711 Other insurance liabilities 1,790

1,937 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,798

— Short-term debt 1,070

720 Current portion of long-term debt 3,778

1,265 Total current liabilities 52,544

44,009 Long-term operating lease liabilities 18,826

— Long-term debt 64,206

71,444 Deferred income taxes 7,279

7,677 Separate accounts liabilities 4,590

3,884 Other long-term insurance liabilities 7,557

8,119 Other long-term liabilities 2,178

2,780 Total liabilities 157,180

137,913







Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock and capital surplus 45,854

45,440 Treasury stock (28,207)

(28,228) Retained earnings 44,017

40,911 Accumulated other comprehensive income 950

102 Total CVS Health shareholders' equity 62,614

58,225 Noncontrolling interests 319

318 Total shareholders' equity 62,933

58,543 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 220,113

$ 196,456

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions 2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Cash receipts from customers $ 184,519

$ 132,275 Cash paid for inventory and prescriptions dispensed by retail network pharmacies (109,958)

(107,920) Insurance benefits paid (38,812)

(2,400) Cash paid to other suppliers and employees (21,411)

(12,305) Interest and investment income received 756

406 Interest paid (2,675)

(1,759) Income taxes paid (2,205)

(1,911) Net cash provided by operating activities 10,214

6,386







Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 5,616

43 Purchases of investments (6,011)

(97) Purchases of property and equipment (1,890)

(1,452) Acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (361)

(616) Proceeds from sale of subsidiary —

725 Other 16

11 Net cash used in investing activities (2,630)

(1,386)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Net borrowings (repayments) of short-term debt 350

(1,276) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 3,458

39,376 Repayments of long-term debt (8,350)

(2,266) Derivative settlements (25)

446 Dividends paid (1,952)

(1,528) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 183

214 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (85)

(39) Other 11

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (6,410)

34,927 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,174

39,927 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 4,295

1,900 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 5,469

$ 41,827

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions 2019

2018 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 4,887

$ (175) Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 3,275

1,911 Goodwill impairment —

3,921 Stock-based compensation 355

172 Loss on sale of subsidiary 205

86 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 79

— Deferred income taxes and other noncash items (38)

210 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable, net (2,312)

(1,725) Inventories 413

472 Other assets (374)

(3) Accounts payable and pharmacy claims and discounts payable 2,330

1,839 Health care costs payable and other insurance liabilities 535

— Other liabilities 859

(322) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,214

$ 6,386

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements reported by other companies.

Non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health, adjusted revenues and adjusted operating expenses exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics, as applicable: amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance.

For the periods covered in this press release, the following items are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures described above, as applicable, because the Company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance:

The Company's acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of intangible assets as required under the acquisition method of accounting which consist primarily of trademarks, customer contracts/relationships, covenants not to compete, technology, provider networks and value of business acquired. Definite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in the Company's statements of operations in operating expenses within each segment. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs relate to the Aetna Acquisition. During the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , acquisition-related integration costs also relate to the acquisition of Omnicare, Inc. The acquisition-related transaction and integration costs are reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses primarily within the Corporate/Other segment.

and 2018, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs relate to the Aetna Acquisition. During the nine months ended , acquisition-related integration costs also relate to the acquisition of Omnicare, Inc. The acquisition-related transaction and integration costs are reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses primarily within the Corporate/Other segment. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 , the store rationalization charges relate to the planned closure of 22 underperforming retail pharmacy stores in the first quarter of 2020. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , the store rationalization charges also relate to the planned closure of 46 underperforming retail pharmacy stores in the second quarter of 2019. The store rationalization charges primarily relate to operating lease right-of-use asset impairment charges and are reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within the Retail/LTC segment.

, the store rationalization charges relate to the planned closure of 22 underperforming retail pharmacy stores in the first quarter of 2020. During the nine months ended , the store rationalization charges also relate to the planned closure of 46 underperforming retail pharmacy stores in the second quarter of 2019. The store rationalization charges primarily relate to operating lease right-of-use asset impairment charges and are reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within the Retail/LTC segment. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 , the loss on divestiture of subsidiary represents the pre-tax loss on the sale of Onofre, which occurred on July 1, 2019 . The loss on divestiture primarily relates to the elimination of the cumulative translation adjustment from accumulated other comprehensive income and is reflected in operating expenses in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations within the Retail/LTC segment. During the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , the loss on divestiture of subsidiary represents the pre-tax loss on the sale of the Company's RxCrossroads subsidiary for $725 million and is reflected in operating expenses in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations within the Retail/LTC segment.

, the loss on divestiture of subsidiary represents the pre-tax loss on the sale of Onofre, which occurred on . The loss on divestiture primarily relates to the elimination of the cumulative translation adjustment from accumulated other comprehensive income and is reflected in operating expenses in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations within the Retail/LTC segment. During the nine months ended , the loss on divestiture of subsidiary represents the pre-tax loss on the sale of the Company's RxCrossroads subsidiary for and is reflected in operating expenses in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations within the Retail/LTC segment. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 , the loss on early extinguishment of debt relates to the Company's repayment of $4.0 billion of its outstanding senior notes in August 2019 pursuant to its tender offers for such senior notes.

, the loss on early extinguishment of debt relates to the Company's repayment of of its outstanding senior notes in pursuant to its tender offers for such senior notes. During the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , the goodwill impairment charge relates to the LTC reporting unit within the Retail/LTC segment.

, the goodwill impairment charge relates to the LTC reporting unit within the Retail/LTC segment. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 , the Company recorded interest expense of $436 million and $1.2 billion , respectively, related to bridge financing costs and interest expense on the $40 billion of its unsecured senior notes issued on March 9, 2018 ("2018 Notes"). The interest expense was reduced by related interest income of $209 million and $453 million , during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 , respectively, on the proceeds of the 2018 Notes. All amounts are for the periods prior to the close of the Aetna Acquisition and were recorded within the Corporate/Other segment.

, the Company recorded interest expense of and , respectively, related to bridge financing costs and interest expense on the of its unsecured senior notes issued on ("2018 Notes"). The interest expense was reduced by related interest income of and , during the three and nine months ended , respectively, on the proceeds of the 2018 Notes. All amounts are for the periods prior to the close of the Aetna Acquisition and were recorded within the Corporate/Other segment. The corresponding tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health and Adjusted EPS above. The nature of each non-GAAP adjustment is evaluated to determine whether a discrete adjustment should be made to the adjusted income tax provision.

See endnotes (1) through (4) for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented on pages 13 through 17 and 25 through 26.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of operating income to adjusted operating income:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 In millions Pharmacy Services

Retail/ LTC

Health Care Benefits

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 1,340

$ 1,095

$ 1,036

$ (364)

$ (179)

$ 2,928 Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangible assets 99

120

387

1

—

607 Acquisition-related integration costs —

—

—

111

—

111 Store rationalization charge —

96

—

—

—

96 Loss on divestiture of subsidiary —

205

—

—

—

205 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 1,439

$ 1,516

$ 1,423

$ (252)

$ (179)

$ 3,947





Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 In millions Pharmacy Services

Retail/ LTC

Health Care Benefits

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 1,275

$ 1,491

$ 74

$ (70)

$ (196)

$ 2,574 Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangible assets 87

127

1

—

—

215 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs —

4

—

66

—

70 Interest income on financing for the Aetna Acquisition —

—

—

(209)

—

(209) Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 1,362

$ 1,622

$ 75

$ (213)

$ (196)

$ 2,650



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 In millions Pharmacy Services

Retail/ LTC

Health Care Benefits

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 3,387

$ 3,884

$ 3,253

$ (1,053)

$ (521)

$ 8,950 Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangible assets 295

354

1,170

3

—

1,822 Acquisition-related integration costs —

—

—

365

—

365 Store rationalization charges —

231

—

—

—

231 Loss on divestiture of subsidiary —

205

—

—

—

205 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 3,682

$ 4,674

$ 4,423

$ (685)

$ (521)

$ 11,573

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 In millions Pharmacy Services

Retail/ LTC

Health Care Benefits

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 3,268

$ 890

$ (64)

$ (339)

$ (558)

$ 3,197 Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangible assets 262

375

2

—

—

639 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs —

7

—

145

—

152 Loss on divestiture of subsidiary —

86

—

—

—

86 Goodwill impairment —

3,921

—

—

—

3,921 Interest income on financing for the Aetna Acquisition —

—

—

(453)

—

(453) Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 3,530

$ 5,279

$ (62)

$ (647)

$ (558)

$ 7,542