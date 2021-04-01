CVS Health Surpasses 10 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered

WOONSOCKET, R.I., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has surpassed 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered through its participation in the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program and Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The company is now administering vaccines in nearly 2,000 stores across 44 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C., with the pace of vaccinations expected to rapidly accelerate as more supply becomes available. CVS Pharmacy has the capacity to administer up to 25 million shots per month.

"We've experienced some of our highest customer satisfaction scores ever, which speaks to the seamless digital scheduling experience we've built and the professionalism of our health care teams putting shots in arms," said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. "We're working hard to help America fight COVID-19 by breaking down barriers to equitable health care, especially in communities suffering most during the pandemic."

Given the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Black and Hispanic populations, CVS Health has prioritized underserved communities from the start of the pandemic. In addition to partnering with faith-based organizations and community leaders on education campaigns, the company is promoting equitable access to vaccines in tangible ways. This includes opening community-based vaccination sites across the country and prepping mobile pop-up clinics for maximum impact. Targeted pharmacy outreach is working; Black, Hispanic, and Native American individuals represent 34 percent of all in-store appointments, a 12 percent increase over baseline community representation.

As vaccine administration in community and retail settings accelerates, CVS Health has completed its vaccination effort at skilled nursing facilities. Since the long-term care pharmacy partnership was activated in late December, there has been a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths. In fact, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data, between December 20 and March 14 there has been a 97 percent decrease in COVID-19 cases and a 94 percent decrease in COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

"We've learned during the pandemic that when we work together, we can overcome the impossible," Lynch continued. "Our health care professionals have played a vital role in the vaccination effort and continue to be the heroes in this story."

COVID-19 vaccines in a retail setting are offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact customer service: (800) 746-7287. COVID-19 testing appointments continue to be available at more than 4,800 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, with the company having administered more than 15 million tests to date.

Multimedia assets, including b-roll and still photography from long-term care facility and in-store COVID-19 vaccinations, are available here. More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the pandemic is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.

