CVS Health to Offer No-Cost Heart Health Screenings in Support of Women's Heart Health

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued support of the American Heart Association's (AHA) Go Red for Women movement during American Heart Month, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced it will be offering no-cost "Know Your Numbers" heart health screenings at MinuteClinic, the company's retail medical clinic, on select Thursdays in February. MinuteClinic locations can be found inside select CVS Pharmacy and Target stores in 33 states and the District of Columbia.

"Nearly half of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, which puts people at increased risk for major health problems including heart attack and stroke," said Lisa Bisaccia, Chief Human Resources Officer, CVS Health, and national volunteer chair for Go Red for Women. "Partnering with world-class organizations like the American Heart Association builds on our enterprise-wide efforts to prevent and manage chronic conditions like heart disease."

Additionally, CVS Pharmacy customers will once again have an opportunity to give the gift of heart health by making a $1, $3 or more donation to the AHA at the register at their local CVS Pharmacy stores through February 22. The funds raised will be used for life-saving cardiovascular research and education.

"I am thrilled to partner with CVS Health and the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women movement this February!" said EMMY Award-Winner and New York Times best-selling author Susan Lucci, who is a national ambassador for the AHA's Go Red for Women movement and is now teaming up with CVS Health to raise awareness about women's heart health in February. "I was so lucky to have narrowly missed a heart attack in 2018 and learned that it's so important that women all over this country and world put themselves and their health at the top of their to-do list. Awareness and education save lives!"

"We know that nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, yet most women don't know their personal health numbers that are critical to determining one's risk," said Angela Patterson, DNP, FNP-BC, NEA-BC, FAANP, Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer, CVS MinuteClinic and Vice President, CVS Health. "MinuteClinic provides an easy and convenient way to get this important health data, during February and all year long."

Consumers can visit their local MinuteClinic on February 6, 13, and 20 and receive a no-cost heart health preventive screening, supported by TYLENOL, to learn the five key personal health numbers that can help them determine their risk for heart disease: total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index.

MinuteClinic is a high-quality, convenient and affordable destination for preventive care all year long. For chronic conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure, all of which can be risk factors for heart disease, MinuteClinic providers can screen, assess, treat and monitor these conditions, and educate patients about potential life style changes.

To receive a free screening, download the voucher, print a copy and bring it with you to scan at the MinuteClinic registration kiosk. Alternatively, you can use your mobile phone to show the voucher to the provider after you register at the kiosk. The voucher can be found at www.cvshealth.com/gored.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the nation's premier health innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Whether in one of its pharmacies or through its health services and plans, CVS Health is pioneering a bold new approach to total health by making quality care more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless. CVS Health is community-based and locally focused, engaging consumers with the care they need when and where they need it. The Company has approximately 9,900 retail locations, approximately 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with more than 102 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year and expanding specialty pharmacy services. CVS Health also serves an estimated 38 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including rapidly expanding Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company believes its innovative health care model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

Media Contacts

Erin Britt

1-401-770-9237

Erin.Britt@CVSHealth.com

Mary Gattuso

1-401-770-9811

Mary.Gattuso@CVSHealth.com

SOURCE CVS Health

Related Links

http://www.cvshealth.com

