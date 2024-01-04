CVS Pharmacy® announces new simplified loyalty experience

News provided by

CVS Health

04 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

ExtraCare® is now one easy savings membership with two tiers

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Pharmacy®, the retail division of CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS), today announced the evolution of its loyalty program to include two membership tiers: ExtraCare® and ExtraCare Plus™.

Continue Reading
ExtraCare Plus, the CVS Pharmacy loyalty and membership program formerly known as CarePass, unlocks all the benefits of ExtraCare, plus the new convenience of free same-day delivery of nearly all products in the store in as little as three hours, and so much more.
ExtraCare Plus, the CVS Pharmacy loyalty and membership program formerly known as CarePass, unlocks all the benefits of ExtraCare, plus the new convenience of free same-day delivery of nearly all products in the store in as little as three hours, and so much more.

  • ExtraCare: The popular, no-fee loyalty program through which members can save hundreds of dollars1 through sale prices, email, and text personalized Deals For You, 2% back in ExtraBucks Rewards® and more, is now simpler and more valuable. ExtraCare will now include benefits previously found within the ExtraCare Pharmacy & Health Rewards® program. Members can now opt in to earn up to $50 for filling prescriptions and getting flu shots and other vaccines. ExtraCare members will now earn twice as fast, with $2 ExtraBucks Rewards earned for every 4 prescriptions filled.
  • ExtraCare Plus: The CarePass® loyalty and membership program is now known as ExtraCare Plus. As the small-fee, big-savings tier of our loyalty program, ExtraCare Plus unlocks all the benefits of ExtraCare, plus the new convenience of free same-day delivery of nearly all products in the store in as little as three hours, and so much more. And members also receive a $10 monthly bonus reward.

The newly simplified programs make it easier for members to save on their wellness needs: CVS Pharmacy will offer savings in store; online sales; email and text personalized deals to members; as well as member events that offer exclusive savings to cardholders and more. 

"ExtraCare is a long-standing leader in the loyalty program industry and this evolution will allow us to provide even greater simplicity to our members, while providing value and making it easy for people to take care of their health," said Zach Dennett, Vice President of Loyalty, Omnichannel and Hispanic Formats, CVS Health. "Now, instead of having to join various programs to unlock all the savings available to them, we've made it easier for our members and patients to choose from our two-tiered offerings and access the benefits that best fit their needs, including new same-day delivery and pharmacy rewards, which are now a core benefit."  

ExtraCare has a two-decade history of providing meaningful benefits and incredible value to members by helping them save on nearly every purchase. Delivering even more value to ExtraCare members, CarePass, now known as ExtraCare Plus, was launched in 2019 as the first loyalty and membership program offering free pharmacy delivery and unlocking exclusive benefits on top of everything ExtraCare offers to its members.

These latest changes to the CVS Pharmacy loyalty program come on the heels of a series of recent updates over the past few years including paying 2% back in ExtraBucks Rewards even faster after checkout and enhancing digital capabilities across the CVS Pharmacy app, text messages and in-store checkout. All enhancements were a direct result of customer feedback to simplify the loyalty experience and stay ahead of consumer trends.

To optimize the ExtraCare and ExtraCare Plus experience, members are encouraged to download the CVS Pharmacy app and also opt in to receive personalized deals across email, text and push notifications. Members who opt into these channels can save up to three times more.

For more information about ExtraCare and ExtraCare Plus, visit www.CVS.com/ExtraCare.

About CVS Health
CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues — including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health — whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system — and their personal health care — by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

Media Contact
Courtney Coelho
[email protected]





1

Based on average savings offered to ExtraCare® members from May 2022 through June 2023. Savings vary by member engagement.

SOURCE CVS Health

Also from this source

CVS Caremark accelerates biosimilars adoption through formulary changes

CVS Caremark accelerates biosimilars adoption through formulary changes

Today CVS Caremark®, a CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) company, announced the continuation of its efforts to expand adoption of biosimilars. Effective April...
CVS Health highlights path to accelerating long-term growth through building a world of health around every consumer

CVS Health highlights path to accelerating long-term growth through building a world of health around every consumer

Today at its 2023 Investor Day, CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) will share how its strategy and combination of assets drives reliable, diversified, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Retail

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.