CVS Pharmacy® introduces colleague-designed journals

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Pharmacy® (NYSE: CVS), the retail division of CVS Health®, today unveiled a new collection of journals featuring cover designs inspired by the mental health and wellness journeys of four CVS Health colleagues. The journals are part of the Caliber® Fashion Artist Series, a line within the Caliber store brand of school, work and stationery products.

The four journals that make up the newly launched Caliber® Fashion Artist Series from CVS Pharmacy, which marks the first time that CVS Health colleagues’ artwork has been showcased on store brand products.

This marks the first time CVS Pharmacy has showcased CVS Health colleagues' artwork on store brand products. The project began with a company-wide call for art, inviting colleagues to share original designs that celebrated their personal and emotional growth through visual art. The product line was created to raise awareness of the impact that art and journaling can have on one's daily life.

Of the more than 75 pieces submitted, four designs were selected by a panel of colleague judges and are featured in more than 6,700 CVS Pharmacy stores across the U.S. as well as for purchase at CVS.com. The winning artists each received a cash award for their participation.

Each hardcover journal features the artist's statement on the inside cover, setting the tone for notebook owners' own creative expression and personality to be added within.

"We're seeing that consumers, particularly those in the Millennial and Gen Z age groups, are using journals not only for school or work but as essential tools for their wellness and personal growth," said Mike Wier, Vice President, Store Brands, CVS Health. "We think these notebooks, featuring designs by our colleagues, will appeal to consumers' desire for self-expression and help cultivate habits like journaling, habit tracking and creative exploration."

The four selected colleague-artists are Ashley Briggs (Richmond, VA), Matthew Everett (Saunderstown, RI), Makayla Huerta (Brea, CA) and Diego Rios (Ronkonkoma, NY). Each artist used art as their outlet and drew inspiration from their own lived experiences to create their cover design.

"Journaling has long been used to help people process their thoughts and emotions," said Deborah Fernandez-Turner, Deputy Chief Psychiatric Officer, CVS Health. "Studies have shown that journaling after a difficult life event or about emotional expression and processing can help to improve one's mood, anxiety and overall well-being."

The artist-designed journals are the latest addition to the CVS Pharmacy Caliber brand, which includes a wide range of school, work and stationery products including notebooks, binders, home office supplies, mailing supplies and kids' crafts.

The notebooks are available to purchase in stores and on CVS.com at the retail price of $8.99. The journals come with either spiral-bound or saddle-stitched binding, offering versatility and style for every customer.

For more information and to view the Caliber Fashion Artist Series Journals, visit the product pages below:

