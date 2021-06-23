Cyber and Legal Discovery Provider HaystackID™ Announces Kris Taylor as Chief Revenue Officer

"From analytics to artificial intelligence and from cyber to legal discovery, HaystackID continues to grow and expand its offerings," said Hal Brooks , CEO of HaystackID. "This is the perfect time to bring in an executive with Kris' experience to lead and manage our legal discovery revenue generation efforts as we move forward."

Starting at Encore Discovery Solutions more than 25 years ago, Kris Taylor has spent his career focused on providing innovative solutions for litigation support and eDiscovery. He brings years of experience consulting with and managing clients through large-scale litigation projects supporting Fortune 500 companies and Am Law 100 law firms. In his role at HaystackID, he will oversee the company's revenue streams, working with sales, marketing, and other departments to drive revenue growth. He will work closely with the executive team and board of directors to develop growth strategies for pioneering new markets and competitive opportunities. He also will lead the sales team to increase sales by identifying and delivering new revenue prospects.

"As the pioneer of secure remote review and widely known for its legal and cyber discovery expertise and offerings, HaystackID is on an exciting growth trajectory, and this is a tremendous opportunity to come in and help shape that growth through sales leadership and mentoring," said Kris Taylor. "I look forward to serving as a senior advisor on the executive team and leading the company's legal discovery sales and business development efforts."

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms securely find, understand, and learn from data when facing complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. HaystackID mobilizes industry-leading cyber discovery services, enterprise managed solutions, and legal discovery offerings to serve more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms in North America and Europe. Serving nearly half of the Fortune 100, HaystackID is an alternative cyber and legal services provider that combines expertise and technical excellence with a culture of white-glove customer service. The company was recently named a worldwide leader in eDiscovery services by IDC MarketScape and a representative vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for E-Discovery Solutions. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, go to HaystackID.com.

