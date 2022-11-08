CYPFER Grows Global Cyber Security Response Team, Adding Another Industry Veteran, Mr. Shawn Melito, Managing Director

TORONTO and MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Tobok , CEO of CYPFER, announced the appointment of yet another veteran cyber intelligence leader, Mr. Shawn Melito, to the CYPFER executive team as Managing Director to CYPFER.

"Cyberattacks are thriving in today's geo-political and economic realities, with an unsurpassed increase in both frequency and financial toll," says Tobok. "Given the state of the global economy, rising inflation rates, and risk-rich capital markets; cyber-wars and battles are far greater than ever before" warns Tobok.

Cyber-Attacks on the Rise for Businesses Post-Pandemic (US, Canada & UK)

The BBC recently reported, "cyber-attacks on many firms are increasingly becoming the US economy's 'Achilles heel'." According to CYPFER, cyber-crimes are expected to cost the world $10.5 trillion USD by 2025. In fact, given the current trajectory of cyber-crime, it is projected that small to medium sized businesses will take the brunt of the hit as they are three times more likely to be attacked by cyber-criminals as compared to large businesses and corporations. The risk profile and exposure dramatically increased during the pandemic while many people worked online and accessed work files remotely.

"During the period of 2020-2021, we found cyber-attacks on companies surged by more than 150%," says Tobok, an industry veteran with over 5000 cyber breaches reconciled successfully during his tenure. "This is precisely why we are growing our global response team with established professionals that have a proven pedigree such as Shawn Melito."

"I have over 25 years of management experience to bring to this role at CYPFER, 15 of which are in the cyber insurance industry," says Shawn. "With what's at stake for our clients, this foundation and expertise will strongly serve them, and our industry."

Shawn has served in senior management roles to global cyber intelligence companies, and has further experience managing a Canadian breach response and identity theft services company, as well as stints in Healthcare and Insurance services and a contract with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada. He also is a certified information privacy professional (CIPP/US) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) and previous member of their Canadian Advisory Board, he has chaired multiple cyber insurance industry conferences. Shawn has presented on the topics of breach response, data security, and

recovery and remediation at IAPP, RIMS, ACFE, and the Institute of Internal Auditors events. He was also featured on SiriusXM's radio show, When Things Go Wrong. Melito received his B.A. from the University of Toronto, and his M.B.A. from the Richard Ivey School of Business in London, Ontario.

"We are fortunate to have Shawn join our executive ranks," says Tobok. "Our growth trajectory is accelerating only because we are committed to responding without compromise to the cyber threats and concerns our clients have, professionally and effectively. And, with Melito on board, we trust and know we will do so powerfully too," concludes Tobok.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is a market leader in ransomware post-breach remediation who provides 24/7 service to businesses, organizations, and governments any time on a global scale. CYPFER combines deep experience in structured, exceptionally creative and threat intelligence enriched negotiation techniques to deliver results that far surpass markets statistics for cyber extortion and ransomware events. Their expert team of cybersecurity professionals works with several prominent global insurance carriers, leading law firms and Fortune 1000 organizations.

CYPFER's core services:

Founded in 2019, CYPFER is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company employs 100+ people around Canada, USA, Caribbean, and UK, with plans to grow to 200 in 2023.

For inquiries, contact: Daniel Tobok: [email protected]

Contact

CYPFER GLOBAL EMERGENCY RESPONSE

CANADA HQ

Toronto

+1 (416) 642-1170

100 King St W #5600, Toronto, ON M5X 1C9

USA HQ

Miami

+1 (305) 995-8222

1221 Brickell Ave Suite 900, Miami, FL 33131

EUROPE HQ

England

44 (0) 208 720 6937

Media Contact:

Richard Dolan

+1 (416) 200-3421

[email protected]

SOURCE CYPFER