CYBER DEFENSE LABS ADDS JUDE SUNDERBRUCH

Jude Sunderbruch joins firm after 30 years of public service

DALLAS, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Defense Labs, a management consulting services firm, announced today that Jude Sunderbruch has joined the company as Managing Director. In this role, Jude will lead teams providing insider threat programs, strategy, risk and security services.

Jude joins Cyber Defense Labs after a distinguished career in government and as a Colonel in the Air Force Reserve. He served most recently as the Executive Director of the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3), a federal cyber center. He previously served in numerous leadership roles globally as a special agent of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, with a focus on national security and insider threat risk management. He also served in joint duty assignments detailed to FBI Cyber Division, and with US Cyber Command.

"I appreciate the opportunity to join a talented group of experts at Cyber Defense Labs who help clients address rapidly evolving challenges," said Sunderbruch. "Organizations confront an array of threats, and I look forward to assisting our clients in forging and implementing integrated approaches to reduce risk."

"Jude's depth of experience and breadth of knowledge will add immensely to the Cyber Defense Labs team and our offerings," said Cyber Defense Labs Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert E. Anderson, Jr. "Jude understands the risks organizations face and how to guide companies to strong postures to protect their business from varying threats. I am honored Jude chose our company as the next step in his career and am excited to see how our clients and team members will benefit from his presence."

