Cyber Defense Labs (CDL) Names Leading Cyber Security Expert Robert Anderson, Jr. As New CEO

Rod Jones, Chairman CDL said, "We welcome Bob Anderson to Texas – this is perfect timing in bringing world class leadership and expertise to our organization. At this critical time when effective security is the number one concern for organizations, Bob's leadership and the team of experts he is assembling will enable us to offer highly effective and valuable client centric services."

"Cyber Defense Labs represents an incredible team of men and women who bring deep technical security expertise and trusted, professional service to help companies protect their most critical assets in today's rapidly changing environment," said Robert Anderson, Jr. "Helping clients combat cybercrime in the modern-day world is what Cyber Defense Labs is all about and I am honored and excited about the opportunity to lead this organization and help it reach its full potential."

Recently, Anderson served as a Principal within The Chertoff Group's Strategic Advisory Services practice, collaborating with clients to tackle their most critical security issues. He previously served as Managing Director for Navigant's Global Information Security practice where he helped rapidly grow the firm's investigative and incident response services offering.

Anderson is a former national security executive, serving 20+ years with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). During this time, Anderson served in several senior level positions, ultimately rising to become executive assistant director of the FBI's Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch where he oversaw all FBI criminal and cyber investigations worldwide, international operations, critical incident response, and victim assistance. Anderson has directed strategic initiatives and operations for high-profile international investigations in partnership with several Fortune 50 companies, along with U.S. Departments of Defense, Justice, Energy, and Treasury, the U.S. Intelligence Community, and other federal agencies.

Having been directly involved in investigating and prosecuting some of the most famous spies in U.S. history as part of his law enforcement career, Anderson is an expert in cybercrimes, counterintelligence, economic espionage, theft of proprietary information and trade secrets, critical incident management, and has been retained as an expert witness in several ongoing litigations.

For more information about Robert Anderson, Jr. and Cyber Defense Labs, visit: www.cyberdefenselabs.com.

ABOUT CYBER DEFENSE LABS

Cyber Defense Labs (CDL) is a full life cycle Information Security Service Provider. At its core Cyber Defense Labs is a Manage Detect Response (MDR) Cyber Security Services company with six key practice areas.

Contact: 972-737-8200, info@cyberdefenselabs.com

SOURCE Cyber Defense Labs

Related Links

http://www.cyberdefenselabs.com

