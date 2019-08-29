Cyber Defense Labs (CDL) Names Leading IT & Security Expert Jason Cook As New COO

Robert Anderson, Jr. CEO CDL, said, "I am happy Jason joins as my number two, he brings Global, Operational, Technical, Cybersecurity and Executive Leadership Experience to the team...as CDL Focuses on Future Growth his strategic outlook is critical to our success."

Rod Jones, Chairman CDL, said, "As we are assembling a great team of expert men and women, I am very happy that Jason has joined us on our exciting journey – his leadership and experience is the steady hand we need to grow but also keep the business operationally tuned for our clients and team."

"Watch this space…we are moving swiftly with engaging our clients and our partners in creating and deploying a number of unique offerings," said Cook. "I am privileged in joining such a great company on the start of its journey providing next generation Cyber Security Services. My main focus is to ensure the whole team is aligned and executing against our strategy at pace and to a global standard of excellence."

Over a 28-year career Jason has held several leadership roles including CISO, CTO and IT Director at BT, one of the world's leading global telecommunications, managed services and security providers.

He serves on the board of several technology and security companies and is a frequent speaker on technology and security issues.

Previously he was Managing Director at The Chertoff Group Strategic Advisory Services practice, collaborating with clients to tackle their most critical security issues providing leadership, strategic direction and operational expertise to help secure and grow business.

A British native, Jason rides motorcycles and trail horses, plays guitar in a band and enjoys time outdoors with his family whenever he can.

About Cyber Defense Labs

Cyber Defense Labs specializes in helping clients reduce business risk BEFORE, DURING and AFTER a cyber incident. The Company provides end-to-end cybersecurity services.

