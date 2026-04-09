CYBER ENVIRO-TECH CREATES EXECUTIVE ADVISORY BOARD TO ADVANCE LEADERSHIP REALIGNMENT AND STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING FOR SUPPORT OF CLEAN ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL GROWTH INITIATIVES

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB: CETI), an environmental technology company focused on sustainable solutions across water treatment, remediation, and clean energy, today announced continued progress in its strategic restructuring and repositioning efforts through enhancements to its leadership structure and advisory capabilities.

These leadership enhancements are intended to support CETI's transition from strategic repositioning to operational execution and revenue generation.

The Company announced the appointment of Brian Feingold to its Advisory Board. Mr. Feingold brings over 30 years of experience across emerging technologies and global markets, including extensive work in strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and capital formation. He also has a background in electrical engineering, providing a strong technical foundation in energy systems and advanced technologies that complement his business and capital markets experience, positioning him to support CETI's continued expansion and execution of its clean energy and environmental growth strategy.

Mr. Feingold's experience is expected to be particularly valuable as CETI advances its environmental platform and integrates its AirPower manufacturing and distribution platform into its broader suite of environmental and energy solutions.

"As we advance CETI's next phase of growth, our focus is on strengthening both the technical and strategic depth of our leadership," said Kim D. Southworth, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cyber Enviro-Tech. "Brian brings a unique combination of engineering expertise, transaction experience, and capital markets insight that aligns directly with our expansion into clean energy and the integration of AirPower. At the same time, Dan's ongoing involvement provides important continuity and institutional knowledge as we execute on our strategy and work to convert our growing pipeline into revenue."

As part of this continued evolution, Dan Leboffe, the Company's former Chief Financial Officer and current member of the Board of Directors, will transition from the Board to serve on CETI's Advisory Board. Mr. Leboffe has been an integral part of CETI's leadership team for over five years, including the past four years as CFO, where he played a key role in strengthening financial operations and fostering a culture of collaboration and growth across the organization. Mr. Leboffe holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and began his career as a CPA with Price Waterhouse.

"Dan has been a stabilizing and highly valued leader during an important transitional period for CETI," Southworth added. "His contributions over the past several years have helped build the foundation we are now expanding upon, and I am very pleased that he will continue to support the Company in an advisory capacity."

These changes reflect CETI's commitment to strengthening its leadership structure while maintaining the institutional knowledge that has supported the Company's development to date. The Company is focused on increasing the depth and breadth of its management expertise as it positions for growth and expands its environmental footprint, particularly in clean energy through its relationship with AirPower.

The Company also continues to actively evaluate and interview additional candidates for both its Board of Directors and Advisory Board as part of CETI's ongoing effort to enhance governance, deepen industry expertise, and support its next phase of growth.

The Company believes that strengthening its Advisory Board with experienced industry leaders will provide additional strategic insight as CETI advances its operational initiatives, evaluates growth opportunities, advances identified opportunities, and supports the Company's transition toward revenue-generating operations.

About Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB: CETI)

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (CETI) is an environmental technology company focused on sustainable solutions across water treatment, remediation, and emerging energy systems. The Company develops and deploys technologies designed to address industrial wastewater, hazardous waste, and environmental sustainability challenges across global markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding leadership changes, strategic positioning, operational initiatives, and business strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including execution of strategic plans, market conditions, regulatory requirements, and the Company's ability to convert opportunities into revenue. Actual results may differ materially. CETI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

Winston McKellar

Director of IR / PR

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone: 866.687.6856

Website: www.cyberenviro.tech

SOURCE Cyber Enviro-Tech