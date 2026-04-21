Cyber Enviro-Tech Positions AirPower Technology Agreement to Support U.S. Energy Independence Following April 2026 Presidential Actions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB: CETI), an environmental technology company advancing water treatment and clean energy solutions, today highlighted the strategic alignment of its AirPower compressed air energy platform with the April 20, 2026 Presidential Actions focused on strengthening U.S. energy infrastructure, enhancing grid resilience, and reducing long-term reliance on traditional fossil fuels.

The Presidential Actions announced yesterday, as outlined by the White House (https://www.whitehouse.gov/news/), underscore the growing national focus on modernizing energy infrastructure, improving grid reliability, and expanding access to scalable, domestically deployable energy solutions capable of supporting both grid-connected and off-grid environments.

Building on its recently announced exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreement with AirPower USA, CETI is expanding its focus on scalable energy infrastructure solutions designed to support both domestic and international markets where reliability, cost efficiency, and sustainability are critical.

AirPower's patented compressed air technology provides a zero-emission energy generation and storage solution designed to address these evolving energy priorities through mechanically driven systems that reduce dependence on traditional fuels and complex battery supply chains.

AirPower systems are designed to:

Deliver zero-emission power generation

Provide long-duration energy storage without battery degradation

Reduce dependence on critical minerals and battery supply chains

Operate in remote, off-grid, and infrastructure-constrained environments

Support industrial, municipal, and energy infrastructure applications

Aligned Leadership Perspective

"These policy priorities reinforce the accelerating shift toward resilient, distributed, and diversified energy systems," said Kim D. Southworth, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cyber Enviro-Tech. "We believe our AirPower platform is well aligned with these trends and positions CETI to participate in emerging opportunities tied to infrastructure modernization, grid stability, and long-term energy transition."

"Compressed air energy systems offer a practical and scalable pathway to deliver clean, reliable energy across a wide range of applications," said Brianna Stoecklein, Chief Executive Officer of AirPower USA. "As energy policy and infrastructure priorities increasingly focus on resilience, independence, and long-duration storage, we believe AirPower's technology is well positioned to support critical infrastructure applications and emerging deployment opportunities as demand for reliable, scalable energy solutions continues to accelerate."

Expanding Energy Infrastructure Opportunity

CETI's integration of AirPower technology represents a strategic expansion of its environmental platform into energy infrastructure applications, particularly where reliable power is essential to water treatment, industrial remediation, and critical operations.

The Company has begun advancing a pipeline of commercial opportunities, including a previously announced early-stage inquiry representing a potential $200 million deployment opportunity in Africa. CETI continues to evaluate additional opportunities across regions and sectors where energy access, infrastructure resilience, and cost efficiency are key drivers.

CETI is currently engaged in discussions with industry participants, infrastructure developers, and potential partners to evaluate deployment opportunities for AirPower systems across applications including:

Grid support and peak load management

Remote and off-grid power generation

Industrial and municipal infrastructure

Energy support for water treatment and environmental systems

Positioned for Long-Term Energy Transition Trends

As both policy direction and market demand increasingly emphasize energy independence, resilience, and sustainability, CETI believes compressed air energy systems may serve as a complementary solution within a diversified energy mix, particularly in applications where traditional electrification or battery storage may be limited.

The Company believes its combined environmental and energy platform positions CETI to pursue opportunities aligned with long-term trends in infrastructure investment, distributed energy deployment, and sustainable industrial operations.

Advancing Toward Commercial Execution

CETI's recent strategic initiatives—including its AirPower licensing agreement, leadership expansion, and growing project pipeline—reflect the Company's continued transition toward execution-focused operations and revenue-oriented opportunities.

"We are focused on advancing opportunities that have the potential to translate into commercial activity," Southworth added. "Our objective is to align CETI's platform with areas of increasing demand while maintaining a disciplined approach to execution and growth."

About Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB: CETI)

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (CETI) is an environmental technology company focused on sustainable solutions across water treatment, remediation, and emerging energy systems. The Company develops and deploys technologies designed to address industrial wastewater, hazardous waste, and environmental sustainability challenges across global markets.

About AirPower USA

AirPower USA develops patented compressed air energy storage and power generation systems designed to deliver clean, efficient, and scalable energy solutions for industrial, municipal, and off-grid applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding technology deployment, project development, commercial opportunities, and business strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability to convert opportunities into revenue, technical performance, regulatory requirements, customer adoption, and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially. CETI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Winston McKellar

Director of IR / PR

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone: 866.687.6856

Website: www.cyberenviro.tech

SOURCE Cyber Enviro-Tech