CYBER ENVIRO-TECH HAS RECEIVED APPROVAL TO UPGRADE TO THE OTCQB TRADING PLATFORM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC Pink: CETI), Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (CETI) is pleased to announce the approval of its application to upgrade its current trading platform from the Pink Sheet Open Market (Pink), aka OTC Pink, to the OTCQB (Over-The-Counter Quotation Bureau). CETI has completed all of the prerequisites to be listed on OTCQB and is now waiting for posting to occur on OTCMarkets later this week. This advancement will mark a pivotal step forward for CETI, as companies listed on the OTCQB marketplace are required to go through more rigorous reporting requirements including PCAOB* audited financial statements among other specific verifications and disclosures; all for the purpose of adding an additional layer of protection for investors. In contrast, companies listed on the Pink Open Market are not required to file audited financial statements and certain other mandated Securities and Exchange (SEC) disclosures, which could increase risks to investors due to limited disclosures and unaudited financial information.

Moving up its listing with OTCMarkets to the OTCQB comes on the heels of other important benchmarks for CETI's growth model. In addition to upgrading to a more credible trading platform, CETI is moving forward more aggressively to deploy its water remediation system with Salt Water Disposal Facilities in both Oklahoma and Texas. Entering into contracts of this nature, to provide our added services and technical capabilities, could bring in a steady, recurring revenue for both parties.

"We are confident in the direction CETI is taking and the anticipated impact it will have on the oil & gas industry and available water resources to the states and the environment. Our team has spent innumerable hours fostering the growth of this organization and are very pleased with the results we have achieved to this point." said Kim D. Southworth co-founder and CEO. "Furthermore, recent heightened regulatory compliance in the industry, particularly over the past two years, has been advantageous given our focus on water remediation rather than mere disposal. We have also made significant advancement in developing and refining of our technologies to service both domestic and international markets. I eagerly anticipate witnessing the realization of our collective efforts in the coming 12 months."

For access to CETI's annual and quarterly reports, interested parties may visit the SEC website and navigate to the Filings section.

* Public Corporate Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) is a nonprofit corporation established by the United States Congress to oversee the audits of public companies. It can be more thorough and scrutinizing that an AICPA (American Institute of Certified Public Accountants) audit.

ABOUT CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC. CETI is an international, environmentally driven, oil/sludge, water and soil remediation Company. Using bio remedial material and other proprietary equipment and processes, we are able to extract and eliminate many hazardous waste materials found in today's oil, industrial wastewater and soil. CETI has designed safe, cost-effective remediation systems including 4th Industrial Revolution technologies. This would include machine learning, artificial intelligence, the cloud, SCADA, etc., along with the application of our non-chemical, bio remedial material. Our core business model is focused on cleaning oil/sludge ponds, storage tanks, oil spills, mining and other soil remediation projects and all bodies of contaminated industrial wastewater.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, partnerships or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the Company's development of its products and services, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to effectively implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT:

Winston McKellar,

Dir of IR/PR

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

866.687.6856

Email: [email protected]

www.cyberenviro.tech

SOURCE Cyber Enviro-Tech