CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC. ANNOUNCES A REDUCTION OF 50 MILLION ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES IN THE MARKET RESULTING IN A 39% DECREASE

News provided by

Cyber Enviro-Tech

25 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTC Pink: CETI)

CETI is pleased to announce a strategic development in its share structure, as the top three shareholders have collectively decided to cancel fifty million shares of common stock. In lieu of these common shares, 16,667 Series "A" Convertible Preferred Stock shares have been issued. This significant decision has been undertaken by key stakeholders, including Kim D. Southworth, CEO (20,000,000 shares), TJ Agardy, President (20,000,000 shares), and Chris Ivey (10,000,000 shares).

Notably, this transition maintains the equivalent voting power for the affected shareholders, while introducing a two-year restriction on converting the preferred shares back into common stock. Kim D. Southworth, co-founder and CEO of CETI, expressed his confidence in the company's future and the positive impact this reduction in outstanding common shares may have on shareholders. He stated, "We are grateful for the numerous investors who have supported CETI. This reduction in shares is anticipated to enhance shareholder valuation in the market. The major shareholders, including myself, are optimistic about the Company's future growth and are willing to defer the benefits into the future."

In a related development, CETI recently disclosed that it made significant strides in the development of its reservoir enhancement technologies. The purpose of this technology is to increase oil production and reduce lift costs on its Pilot oil field located in north central Texas. As noted in that press release, this field has geologically estimated recoverable reserves of 45 million barrels of oil. With the current market value of oil at $70 per barrel, this represents a potential gross revenue of over $3 billion. These announcements underscore the promising trajectory of CETI, the confidence of its major shareholders and its commitment to delivering long-term value to its investors.

ABOUT CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC. CETI is an environmentally driven aggregator of Water Science Technologies to make water usage & consumption safer, more efficient, and less expensive. Our initial emphasis is on the oil and gas industry. The Company can remediate a wide range of water contamination issues generated by the production of oil & gas. The Company also employs innovative, proprietary equipment and processes for increased oil production. We do this by applying 4th Industrial Revolution technologies to greatly simplify the mechanics of oil extraction while reducing labor, and water truck usage, optimizing oil recovery, plus the ability to monitor activity with instant data and metrics.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, partnerships or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the Company's development of its products and services, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to effectively implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT:
Winston McKellar,
Dir of IR/PR
Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.
6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
866.687.6856
Email: [email protected]
www.cyberenviro.tech

SOURCE Cyber Enviro-Tech

Also from this source

CYBER ENVIRO-TECH 2024 SHAREHOLDER UPDATE; FOCUS ON LIFT COST REDUCTION; OIL/WATER CONTAMINATION REMOVAL; 45 MILLION BARRELS ESTIMATED RECOVERABLE RESERVES

CYBER ENVIRO-TECH 2024 SHAREHOLDER UPDATE; FOCUS ON LIFT COST REDUCTION; OIL/WATER CONTAMINATION REMOVAL; 45 MILLION BARRELS ESTIMATED RECOVERABLE RESERVES

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTC Pink: CETI) As we enter the New Year, we felt it would be beneficial to provide an update for all present and future...
CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC. ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC. ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTC Pink: CETI) today announced that Markham Broughton, a Director of the Company, resigned from his position as Director...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.