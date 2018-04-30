Cyber Insurance Myths to be Debunked at SANS Charlotte Cyber Security Training Event

According to Jason Christopher (@jdchristopher), "There are many myths when it comes to cyber insurance and the role the insurance industry plays in a holistic cyber resilience strategy. While insurance is not always popular among the security community, to reduce cyber risk across an organization, security leaders are looking at cyber insurance as a key consideration in the overall cyber security strategy. Join me at SANS Charlotte where I will debunk the common myths and focus on realities of cyber insurance. I will also share insight into the positive role the insurance industry plays in managing cyber risk and supporting a holistic cyber resilience strategy."

In addition to his evening talk, Christopher will also teach the ICS456: Essentials for NERC Critical Infrastructure Protection course. This five-day course empowers students with knowledge of the what and how of version 5/6 standards. Students have stated that this course proved invaluable for those involved with NERC CIP compliance in any capacity. For additional information on the course, or to register, please visit: www.sans.org/u/Dm0

For a complete list of courses and bonus evening discussions, or to register for SANS Charlotte 2018 please visit: www.sans.org/u/Dm5

