Cyber Monday Brings Limited Machine Offers as Holiday Personalization and Gifting Demand Rises

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Personalized gifting and small-batch holiday projects are driving significant interest in laser engraving this season, as creators, hobbyists and small studios prepare for a strong shift toward customization heading into 2026. From custom ornaments and woodcraft to engraved metal gifts, more consumers are seeking items that reflect individuality and craftsmanship.

Monport Laser , seeing continued momentum in the personalization market, is highlighting key systems and limited machine offerings that support both holiday production needs and long-term studio growth.

Holiday Season Fuels Surge in Creative Laser Projects

Laser engraving continues to gain traction as a dependable workflow for producing detailed, high-precision designs across wood, acrylic, leather and coated metals. Many makers are relying on industrial CO2 laser engravers for décor and handcrafted gifts, while small studios are adopting fiber laser engravers to meet rising demand for metal personalization, jewelry customization and premium branding.

Spotlighted Machines Support Growing Demand

As creators prepare for the holiday rush, Monport Laser is highlighting several essential systems that align with seasonal production needs and long-term studio growth. Three laser engraving machines—each commonly used for gifting and commercial personalization—are available in limited quantities this week:

Effi10S Upgraded 100W CO2 Laser Engraver — Save $600 (21% Off)

A compact and precise laser engraver for metal , widely used for jewelry, tags, tools and small metal gift items.





A compact and precise , widely used for jewelry, tags, tools and small metal gift items. Monport 60W CO2 Laser Machine — Save $350 (20% Off)

A versatile mid-range CO2 laser machine ideal for wood engraving, acrylic cutting, seasonal décor, signage and small-batch product runs.





A versatile mid-range ideal for wood engraving, acrylic cutting, seasonal décor, signage and small-batch product runs. 6W Diode Laser — Save $50 (60% Off)

A beginner-friendly tool suited for small wooden gifts, leather accessories and personalized ornament production.

These three models are often selected as primary systems for new studios or as secondary units to manage high-volume seasonal workloads.

Tiered Savings Support Year-End Studio Expansion

From Dec. 1–7, creators can access structured savings designed to support year-end restocking and 2026 planning. The tiered program includes:

$80 off purchases of $1,000





purchases of $150 off purchases of $2,000





purchases of $300 off purchases of $4,000





purchases of $500 off purchases of $6,000





purchases of $700 off purchases of $8,000



The Cyber Monday deals offers flexibility for both new creators and growing studios preparing for increased demand in the coming year.

Laser Machine Purchases Include Practical Starter Packages

Creators purchasing any laser engraving machine priced above $1,000 will receive a gift card and an essentials starter kit:

Fiber laser engravers: gift card + lens + protective glasses





gift card + lens + protective glasses CO2 laser engravers: gift card + black spray ×2 + coolant + wood material

These additions are designed to help creators begin testing projects immediately and streamline their workflow during the busy holiday period.

Looking Ahead: Personalization Market Poised for Growth in 2026

Monport CEO noted that many studios are using this season to finalize equipment upgrades in preparation for next year's growth in personalized products. "Creators are transitioning from hobby-level work into small-batch manufacturing, and many are looking for equipment suited for both holiday output and long-term expansion," Monport CEO said.

As demand continues to rise for customized gifts, branded merchandise, metal personalization and seasonal décor, Monport Laser expects an increasing number of creators to invest in dependable laser engraving systems—both CO2 laser engravers and fiber laser engravers—to support evolving production needs.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser designs CO2 Laser and fiber laser engraving systems for creators, educators and small manufacturers. With a focus on precision engineering and user-friendly design, Monport supports a growing international community of makers and studios.

Media Contact:

Company: Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.monportlaser.com

SOURCE Monport laser