Monport Laser Highlights Best Laser Engraving Machines as Creators Prepare for 2026 Demand

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season enters, Monport Laser is urging makers, small studios, and production teams to take advantage of the remaining days of its strongest discounts of the year. Running through Nov. 30, the current phase of Monport's November event features peak laser engraving savings, expanded bundles, and limited-stock opportunities designed for customers upgrading or scaling their workshop tools ahead of 2026 demand.

Monport Laser emphasized that this is the last full week to secure its Black Friday pricing before promotions shift into a new cycle in December. According to Monport, customer interest this year has centered on two key machine families: the Reno Series CO2 laser Engraver lineup and the GM Pro Fiber Laser Machine Series—both designed to deliver professional performance at accessible price points.

Reno Series CO2 Laser: Compact Laser Power for Home Creators and Small Shops

The Reno Series continues to be one of Monport's fastest-moving Black Friday offerings, appealing to hobbyists and small business owners looking for an efficient desktop engraver. Available in 45W and 65W configurations, the system delivers reliable cutting and engraving performance across wood, acrylic, leather, and coated materials.

Models are tailored for different workflow needs, including:

Reno Basic — Straightforward, plug-and-play functionality with LightBurn compatibility for immediate setup.





— Straightforward, plug-and-play functionality with LightBurn compatibility for immediate setup. Reno Pro — Upgraded DSP motherboard, touchscreen controls, and wireless connectivity for smoother, faster jobs.





— Upgraded DSP motherboard, touchscreen controls, and wireless connectivity for smoother, faster jobs. Reno Pro Vision — Adds an integrated 8MP HD camera to streamline alignment, previewing, and batch layout.

Demand for desktop CO2 laser engraving machine models has risen sharply as creators prepare for holiday personalization orders.

GM Fiber Laser Machine Series: Precision Metal Engraving for Professional Results

Monport's GM Fiber Laser Machine Series has also seen increased attention from users seeking industrial-grade engraving in a compact format. Offered in 20W through 60W outputs—including MOPA configurations—the GM Fiber Laser Machine series supports color marking, deep metal engraving, and fine-detail work on stainless steel, titanium, aluminum, and other metals.

The fiber laser machine series remains a top pick among:

Jewelry designers





Small manufacturers





Professional engravers expanding into premium metal marking





Studios preparing for higher-volume production in early 2026

The GM fiber laser cutting machine series is a combination of speed and accuracy has made it one of Monport's most sought-after Black Friday fiber laser engraving machine models.

Buy More, Save More: Final Week for Up to $700 Off

Monport's tiered spend-and-save program remains active through Nov. 30, giving customers an opportunity to maximize savings on machines, accessories, and materials:

$1,000 → Save $80





→ Save $2,000 → Save $150





→ Save $4,000 → Save $300





→ Save $6,000 → Save $500





→ Save $8,000 → Save $700



These discounts can be applied to both CO2 Laser and fiber laser systems, making the current Black Friday window the most cost-effective time of the year for hardware upgrades.

Bonus Gift Card + LightBurn on Eligible Machines

Customers purchasing any laser engraving machine priced above $1,000 will receive:

A Monport gift card





LightBurn software for added workflow value

This bundle has been particularly popular among first-time machine buyers and growing studios adding additional workstations.

Limited-Stock Flash Sales and Double Reward Points

A select group of slower-moving accessories and components has been marked down for this week only. Quantities are extremely limited, and Monport does not expect restocks before year-end.

All customers also earn double member points, further increasing long-term value.

Buy One, Get One Free Giveaway Opportunity

Customers purchasing a GPro 60W Fiber Laser, GT 60W Fiber Laser, GT 100W Fiber Laser, or Effi 150W Industrial CO2 Laser Engraver will receive a free 6W handheld diode laser engraver valued at $499.99. Only a small number of giveaway units remain.

Final Days of Black Friday — Cyber Monday Teasers Ahead

Monport confirmed that new offers will arrive for Cyber Monday, but stressed that several of the current Black Friday benefits including double points, flash sales, and the 6W diode laser engraver giveaway will not carry over.

Customers seeking to secure Reno Series or GM laser engraver machine models at their best pricing are encouraged to act before the Nov. 30 cutoff.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser is a global developer of CO2 laser, fiber laser, and diode laser systems designed to support creators, educators, and production teams with accessible, precision-engineered tools. With a focus on reliability and user-forward design, Monport equips a growing creative community with the technology needed to achieve professional results.

For more information on the final Black Friday promotions, visit the Monport Laser official website.

Media Contact:

Company: Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.monportlaser.com/

SOURCE Monport laser