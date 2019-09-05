Cyber Readiness Institute Extends Cyber Readiness Program to Spanish and Portuguese Speakers

Free Cyber Hygiene Tools Expand Non-Profit's Global Reach

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Cyber Readiness Institute (CRI) continued its global expansion today with the release of Spanish and Portuguese versions of its Cyber Readiness Program for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The Cyber Readiness Institute offers free tools and resources to help SMEs build a cyber readiness culture and educates employees about cyber secure behaviors that will protect the enterprise, customers and partners.

"Cybersecurity and cyber readiness have no borders. They are global issues that every company faces regardless of geographic location," said Kiersten Todt, managing director of CRI. "Cyber readiness, hygiene and resiliency are critical in an interdependent world where global companies rely on small businesses as critical partners in integrated supply chains. We will continue to expand the availability of our Cyber Readiness Program in other languages."

CRI is currently translating its Cyber Readiness Program into Japanese, Chinese, Arabic, French and German.

CRI's Cyber Readiness Program addresses four primary cybersecurity issues: passwords, phishing, software updates and USB use. Developed with input from leading security experts at global companies and feedback from SMEs, the program is free, self-guided and online.

Throughout the program, users are provided with resources and tools — including policies, posters and workforce education materials — that align with each step of the program's five-stage process. Companies are asked to designate a cyber leader, who already works within their organization, to take ownership of the program.

About the Cyber Readiness Institute

The Cyber Readiness Institute is a non-profit initiative that convenes senior business leaders from across sectors and geographic regions to share resources and knowledge that inform the development of free cybersecurity tools for small and medium-sized enterprises. The Institute seeks to advance the cyber readiness of small and medium-sized enterprises to improve the security of global value chains. The free, self-guided Cyber Readiness Program for small and medium-sized enterprises was launched in December 2018 and is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

