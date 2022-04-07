CYBER SECURITY ENHANCED: NTT DATA BUSINESS SOLUTIONS AND SECURITYBRIDGE EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP

"The expansion of our partnership with SecurityBridge is an important step in complementing our portfolio. It will help us strengthen our position in a dynamic market environment and underpin our leading role as SAP Partner," said Nicolaj Vang Jessen, EVP, Global Innovation & IP, Global SAP Alliances & Region NEE, NTT DATA Business Solutions AG.

With the SecurityBridge platform, NTT DATA Business Solutions offers enhanced functions and applications for continuously monitoring, improving, and maintaining the security posture of the user's SAP landscape. Security alerts are transmitted in real time, allowing an immediate response. The platform's automation functions reduce manual effort for the customer's SAP department and make for a more reliable and accurate output.

"The partnership with NTT DATA Business Solutions allows us to bring the added value of our integrated and holistic SAP security solution, the SecurityBridge platform, to many SAP customers. In this way, we improve resilience against cyber-attacks on critical SAP applications," adds Christoph Nagy, CEO of SecurityBridge.

About SecurityBridge

SecurityBridge is a software vendor headquartered in Ingolstadt (Germany) and several international locations. In response to the ever-increasing threat posed by cyber-attacks, the eponymous SecurityBridge platform offers an attractive and effective security solution for SAP customers. The software platform, which is fully integrated into SAP, detects cyber-attacks at an early stage and reliably defends against them. In addition to monitoring, the SecurityBridge platform offers in-depth analysis tools to detect not only insecure configuration and missing security updates, but also vulnerabilities in customers' own SAP developments.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages, and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies and their people.

Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 12,000 people in 31 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com .

