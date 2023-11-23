Cyber Weapon Market to grow by USD 8.08 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth Driven by Increasing IT security budget- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cyber weapon market by type (defensive and offensive), end-user (government, BFSI, corporate, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the cyber weapon market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 8.08 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cyber Weapon Market 2023-2027

The increasing IT security budget is a key factor driving market growth. The increasing number of cyber threats is leading some organizations to increase their IT budgets in different sectors. In addition, spending on IT security budgets around the world is increasing considerably and most of this expenditure relates to cyber security services. Therefore, the market is experiencing positive effects due to the increased complexity of cyber-attacks and rising awareness of security risks.

Market Challenge

The high cost of cyber weapon development is a significant challenge restricting market growth. This is because of the need for time, resources, and technical expertise, the development of cyber weapons represents a significant cost. Furthermore, there are only a few companies that have the means and capacity to support the production of these complex technologies. Moreover, considering the costs and capability of such frameworks would be inconceivable to a prospective client due to cyber weapons research's sensitive nature.

The cyber weapon market has been segmented by type (defensive and offensive), end-user (government, BFSI, corporate, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The defensive segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. To prevent theft of intellectual property or data and system destruction, a growing use is made of virus malware as defensive cyber weapons. The growth of the defensive cyber weapon segment is greatly driven by factors such as increased threats to critical infrastructures in several sectors, e.g. information technology and government. The growth of the segment is also fuelled by factors like increased defense expenditure, as well as an increasing trend towards cyber weapons becoming a weapon of war.

North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the cyber weapon market:

Accenture Plc, Airbus SE, AO Kaspersky Lab, Avast Software sro, BAE Systems Plc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Co., General Dynamics Corp., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mandiant Inc., McAfee LLC, Musarubra US LLC, Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

Cyber Weapon Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

